How and When to Watch Every Holiday Movie Streaming and on TV

The holiday season is finally upon us! Yes, that means that all of the stores will be crowded from now until the end of the year and you’ll probably have to put up with some family you might not be too fond of. But it also means that you’ll get to watch Christmas and holiday movies as often as you want and no one gets to judge you. That’s the rule for the next month or so. The even better news is that there are a ton of movies to choose from this year.

Each and every streaming service has a long list of holiday options that you can watch throughout the upcoming season. From Home Alone to A Christmas Prince, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO can meet all of your different Christmas movie needs.

There is also a massive lineup of new movies and TV specials coming to TV this season, with Hallmark and Lifetime providing the majority of the originals. There’s more than enough to get your cheesy Christmas fix this year, so be sure your DVR is empty heading into this weekend. Of course, there are also all of the classic specials like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

There are a lot of Christmas movies to keep up with this year, but we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find the complete schedule of TV movies and specials set to air over the next month, as well as every major streaming service’s complete holiday roster.

Classics and Specials TV Premiere Dates

Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, CBS

Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 CBS

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, The CW

It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, NBC (encores Dec. 14 and 24 on USA and Dec. 25 on NBC)

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, CBS

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, ABC

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, CBS

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, NBC

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, NBC

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, ABC

The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, The CW

Kennedy Center Honors, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, CBS

Disney Prep & Landing, 8 p.m. Dec. 19, ABC

A Home for the Holidays, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, CBS

New Specials & TV Movies

Check Inn to Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Hallmark

The Christmas Club, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Hallmark

A Very Vintage Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Lifetime

Christmas at the Plaza, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, Hallmark

A Christmas Wish, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, Lifetime

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, Hallmark

Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, ABC

Outrageous Holiday Houses, 11 p.m. Nov. 28, HGTV

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Nov. 29, Amazon

Staging Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, Lifetime

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, 9 p.m. Nov. 29, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas in Rome, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Hallmark

Merry Liddle Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Lifetime

Christmas Town, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Hallmark

You Light Up My Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Lifetime

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, NBC

CMA Country Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 3, ABC

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 4, Freeform

Same Time, Next Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, ABC

A Storybook Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Lifetime

Mistletoe & Menorahs, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Lifetime

A Christmas Love Story, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Hallmark

Christmas Unleashed, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Lifetime

Christmas at Dollywood, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Hallmark

Grounded for Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Lifetime

Disney Channel Holiday Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, ABC

Christmas Stars, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, Lifetime

Matchmaker Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Lifetime

Holiday Date, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Hallmark

A Christmas Winter Song, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Lifetime

Trolls Holiday, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, NBC

A Cheerful Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Hallmark

Rediscovering Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Lifetime

Holidays With the Houghs, 10 p.m. Dec. 16, NBC

A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, FX

The Christmas Temp, 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Lifetime

Christmas Love Letter, 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Lifetime

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Hallmark

Christmas Hotel, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Lifetime

The Year: 2019, 9 p.m. Dec. 22, ABC

Double Holiday, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Hallmark

A Date by Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Lifetime

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. in other time zones, Dec. 25, ABC

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, Hallmark

A New Year’s Resolution, 8 p.m. Dec. 28, Hallmark

Netflix

Currently Streaming:

5 Star Christmas

Abominable Christmas

Angela’s Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Black Mirror: White Christmas

Bob’s Broken Sleigh

BoJack Horseman Christmas Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Mid-Winter’s Tale

Christmas Break-In

The Christmas Candle

The Christmas Chronicles

Christmas Crush

Christmas in the Heartland

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Christmas Survival

Dear Santa

Dreamworks’ Happy Holiday’s From Madagascar

Dreamworks Holiday Classics

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Get Santa

The Grinch

The Holiday Calendar

A Holiday Engagement

Holiday Rush

Holiday in the Wild

Holly Star

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Klaus

The Knight Before Christmas

Kung Fu Panda: Holiday

Let it Snow

Magic Snowflakes

Merry Happy Whatever

Merry Kissmas

Nailed It! Holiday

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Robo Knight Before Christmas

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

A Russell Peters Christmas

Santa Pac’s Merry Barry Day

Santa’s Apprentice

Santa Girl

The Spirit of Christmas

A StoryBots Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

True: Winter Wishes

A Very Murray Christmas

White Christmas

Coming Soon:

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5)

Disney+

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Christmas Star

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

The Mistle-Tones: A Musical

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Noelle

One Magic Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snowglobe

‘Twas the Night

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Hulu

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

An Accidental Christmas

Alone for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Anna and the Apocalypse

Back to Christmas

Barbie: A Christmas Carol

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas

Chasing Christmas

Christmas With the Andersons

Christmas Belle

The Christmas Calendar

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas Perfection

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

Crazy for Christmas

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Deck the Halls

A Dog for Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas

Every Other Holiday

Eve’s Christmas

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Frozen Christmas 3

A Frozen New Years

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

His and Her Christmas

Holly’s Holiday

Home by Christmas

Home for the Holidays

Into the Dark: Pooka

Krampus Unleashed

The March Sisters at Christmas

Married by Christmas

My Dad Is Scrooge

My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas

My Santa

A Nasty Piece of Work

Naughty & Nice

New Year, New You

A Puppy for Christmas

Rare Exports

Santa Hunters

Saving Christmas

Second Chance Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

The Spirit of Christmas

The Swan Christmas Princess

Terrific Trucks Save Christmas

Tiny Christmas

The Truth About Christmas

A Very Brady Christmas

A Very Cool Christmas

The Wiggles: Go Santa Go!

Amazon Prime

Alone at Christmas

Alone For Christmas

American Rodeo: A Cowboy Christmas

Anna and the Apocalypse

Bad Santa

Beyond Christmas

Christmas, Again

The Christmas Cabin

The Christmas Dragon

Christmas Grace

Christmas in the Heartland

The Christmas Lodge

A Christmas Snow

Christmas Town

A Christmas Tree Miracle

Christmas in Wonderland

Doctor Who Christmas Specials

A Doggone Christmas

Elf-Man

Falling for Christmas

A Holiday Engagement

The Hollywood Palace: Bing Crosby Christmas Show

It’s a Wonderful Life

Lawrence Welk Christmas Show

Megan’s Christmas Miracle

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story

Rare Exports

Surviving Family

TAPE: A Christmas Miracle

HBO

Jingle All the Way

Love Actually

Santa Buddies

The Search for Santa Paws