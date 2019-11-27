How and When to Watch Every Holiday Movie Streaming and on TV

The holiday season is finally upon us! Yes, that means that all of the stores will be crowded from now until the end of the year and you’ll probably have to put up with some family you might not be too fond of. But it also means that you’ll get to watch Christmas and holiday movies as often as you want and no one gets to judge you. That’s the rule for the next month or so. The even better news is that there are a ton of movies to choose from this year.
Each and every streaming service has a long list of holiday options that you can watch throughout the upcoming season. From Home Alone to A Christmas Prince, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO can meet all of your different Christmas movie needs.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There is also a massive lineup of new movies and TV specials coming to TV this season, with Hallmark and Lifetime providing the majority of the originals. There’s more than enough to get your cheesy Christmas fix this year, so be sure your DVR is empty heading into this weekend. Of course, there are also all of the classic specials like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
There are a lot of Christmas movies to keep up with this year, but we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find the complete schedule of TV movies and specials set to air over the next month, as well as every major streaming service’s complete holiday roster.
Classics and Specials TV Premiere Dates
Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, CBS
Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 CBS
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, The CW
It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, NBC (encores Dec. 14 and 24 on USA and Dec. 25 on NBC)
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, CBS
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, ABC
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, CBS
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, NBC
Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, NBC
A Charlie Brown Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, ABC
The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, The CW
Kennedy Center Honors, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, CBS
Disney Prep & Landing, 8 p.m. Dec. 19, ABC
A Home for the Holidays, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, CBS
New Specials & TV Movies
Check Inn to Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Hallmark
The Christmas Club, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Hallmark
A Very Vintage Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Lifetime
Christmas at the Plaza, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, Hallmark
A Christmas Wish, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, Lifetime
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, Hallmark
Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, ABC
Outrageous Holiday Houses, 11 p.m. Nov. 28, HGTV
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Nov. 29, Amazon
Staging Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, Lifetime
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, 9 p.m. Nov. 29, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas in Rome, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Hallmark
Merry Liddle Christmas, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Lifetime
Christmas Town, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Hallmark
You Light Up My Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Lifetime
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, NBC
CMA Country Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 3, ABC
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 4, Freeform
Same Time, Next Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, ABC
A Storybook Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Lifetime
Mistletoe & Menorahs, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Lifetime
A Christmas Love Story, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Hallmark
Christmas Unleashed, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Lifetime
Christmas at Dollywood, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Hallmark
Grounded for Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Lifetime
Disney Channel Holiday Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, ABC
Christmas Stars, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, Lifetime
Matchmaker Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Lifetime
Holiday Date, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Hallmark
A Christmas Winter Song, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Lifetime
Trolls Holiday, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, NBC
A Cheerful Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Hallmark
Rediscovering Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Lifetime
Holidays With the Houghs, 10 p.m. Dec. 16, NBC
A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, FX
The Christmas Temp, 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Lifetime
Christmas Love Letter, 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Lifetime
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Hallmark
Christmas Hotel, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Lifetime
The Year: 2019, 9 p.m. Dec. 22, ABC
Double Holiday, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Hallmark
A Date by Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Lifetime
Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. in other time zones, Dec. 25, ABC
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, Hallmark
A New Year’s Resolution, 8 p.m. Dec. 28, Hallmark
Netflix
Currently Streaming:
5 Star Christmas
Abominable Christmas
Angela’s Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Black Mirror: White Christmas
Bob’s Broken Sleigh
BoJack Horseman Christmas Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Mid-Winter’s Tale
Christmas Break-In
The Christmas Candle
The Christmas Chronicles
Christmas Crush
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Christmas Survival
Dear Santa
Dreamworks’ Happy Holiday’s From Madagascar
Dreamworks Holiday Classics
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Get Santa
The Grinch
The Holiday Calendar
A Holiday Engagement
Holiday Rush
Holiday in the Wild
Holly Star
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Klaus
The Knight Before Christmas
Kung Fu Panda: Holiday
Let it Snow
Magic Snowflakes
Merry Happy Whatever
Merry Kissmas
Nailed It! Holiday
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pee-Wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special
Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Robo Knight Before Christmas
Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
A Russell Peters Christmas
Santa Pac’s Merry Barry Day
Santa’s Apprentice
Santa Girl
The Spirit of Christmas
A StoryBots Christmas
Sugar Rush Christmas
Super Monsters Save Christmas
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
True: Winter Wishes
A Very Murray Christmas
White Christmas
Coming Soon:
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5)
Disney+
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
The Christmas Star
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Noelle
One Magic Christmas
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snowglobe
‘Twas the Night
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Hulu
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
An Accidental Christmas
Alone for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Anna and the Apocalypse
Back to Christmas
Barbie: A Christmas Carol
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Chasing Christmas
Christmas With the Andersons
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas Perfection
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
Crazy for Christmas
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Deck the Halls
A Dog for Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas
Every Other Holiday
Eve’s Christmas
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Frozen Christmas 3
A Frozen New Years
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
His and Her Christmas
Holly’s Holiday
Home by Christmas
Home for the Holidays
Into the Dark: Pooka
Krampus Unleashed
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married by Christmas
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
My Santa
A Nasty Piece of Work
Naughty & Nice
New Year, New You
A Puppy for Christmas
Rare Exports
Santa Hunters
Saving Christmas
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Spirit of Christmas
The Swan Christmas Princess
Terrific Trucks Save Christmas
Tiny Christmas
The Truth About Christmas
A Very Brady Christmas
A Very Cool Christmas
The Wiggles: Go Santa Go!
Amazon Prime
Alone at Christmas
Alone For Christmas
American Rodeo: A Cowboy Christmas
Anna and the Apocalypse
Bad Santa
Beyond Christmas
Christmas, Again
The Christmas Cabin
The Christmas Dragon
Christmas Grace
Christmas in the Heartland
The Christmas Lodge
A Christmas Snow
Christmas Town
A Christmas Tree Miracle
Christmas in Wonderland
Doctor Who Christmas Specials
A Doggone Christmas
Elf-Man
Falling for Christmas
A Holiday Engagement
The Hollywood Palace: Bing Crosby Christmas Show
It’s a Wonderful Life
Lawrence Welk Christmas Show
Megan’s Christmas Miracle
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story
Rare Exports
Surviving Family
TAPE: A Christmas Miracle
HBO
Jingle All the Way
Love Actually
Santa Buddies
The Search for Santa Paws