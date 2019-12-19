Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Poster Released

In the 21st century Christopher Nolan has gone from indie auteur to blockbuster master, blending those sensibilities along the way. As he became a household name thanks to his Dark Knight trilogy and films like Inception, Nolan has attempted to keep a certain level of secrecy around his movies before the public can get to see them, and this is no different for his latest. Tenet will be released next summer and the first official trailer arrived online earlier today. Some brief clues can be found in that first footage, but another crucial one has also been released, the official poster.

Featured front an center on the image is star John David Washington, who at a glance appears normal. Upon closer inspection you’ll realize that the left half of him is facing forward, and the right half is appearing from behind. What does it mean? The trailer for Tenet seems to imply time travel in some form, though not simple decade hopping like in Back to the Future or Terminator. In Tenet, the characters can see the outcome of events before they’ve happened and even see them play out in reverse, hence this change up in Washington’s appearance on the poster. Check it out below and sound off with your theories in the comments!

Plot details for Tenet are currently under wraps with the official plot description simply saying that is “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” The secrecy around the project is so intense that star Robert Pattinson previously claimed he only read the script once while locked in a room. This overwhelming secrecy has led some to speculate that the film could be a secret sequel to Nolan’s Inception. Whether or not that will be true is still up in the air even after the first trailer’s release. The film’s prologie is playing on IMAX screens this weekend ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with a description floating around online with a few more details.

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

Tenet will be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.