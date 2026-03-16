A Quiet Place 3 Reveals New Cast, Including A Sinners Star Fans Will Love to See

The cast of A Quiet Place: Part III is going to be stacked with some heavy-hitter character actor talent, based on the latest reporting. A Quiet Place franchise creator and director John Krasinski made the announcement that Sinners and 28 Years Later star Jack O’Connell is continuing his horror run with A Quiet Place 3. In addition to O’Connell, the threequel will also be casting Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian).

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L-R: Katy O’Brian, Jack O’Connell & Jason Clarke

Krasinski revealed the new lineup of A Quiet Place actors in a post, with a caption that signaled the start of production: “So proud to be part of this A Quiet Place Family…old and new! Here we go!” The shoot is set to begin in New York, with John Krasinski once again writing and directing. Returning cast members include Emily Blunt as series protagonist and matriarch Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as deaf daughter Regan Abbott, Noah Jupe as middle son Marcus Abbott, and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) as family friend and ally, Emmett.

Will A Quiet Place 3 Finally Bring the Entire Franchise Together?

A Quiet Place: Part II was a big swing for the franchise: Blunt and her young co-stars moved forward with the story of the Abbott Family, following the death of Lee Abbott (John Krasinski) in the climax of the first film. The sequel split the group up and expanded the dystopian world of post-invasion America beyond a single family farm. By the end of the film, we’d met lone survivors like Emmett, violent gangs of looters, and an entire island colony of survivors, who had been living peaceful, semi-normal lives. The cliffhanger ending of the film took the sonic frequency that the Abbotts weaponized against the aliens in the first film and applied it on a bigger scale to help the island colonists stop the aliens from breaching their shores, and gave humanity the edge it needed to reclaim the planet.

The prequel/spinoff film, A Quiet Place: Day One, revealed how the colony’s leader (Djimon Hounsou) escaped NYC on evacuation boats and started the colony, along with protagonist Eric (Joseph Quinn). While Honsou’s character dies in Part II, Day One has set the stage for Eric to make a return in Part III and bring the entire franchise together. Krasinski didn’t include Quinn’s name in the photo of the scripts going out – but that doesn’t mean that twist isn’t on the way. A Quiet Place is low-key becoming the prestige horror franchise that some of the most talented actors pass through (see also: Lupita Nyong’o), and half the fun is seeing them all interact with one another.

The franchise is also knocking on the door of officially becoming a billion-dollar earner for Paramount. After two films and a prequel, the A Quiet Place franchise has earned over $900 million at the worldwide box office, against a total budget of just $145 million. The first film (released in 2018) still stands as one of the biggest success stories in modern horror, earning $340.9 million on a budget of just $17 million. That original lower-budget formula is always on the table for any additional spinoffs Krasinski and/or the studio want to add to the franchise later on, meaning A Quiet Place has a future beyond whatever endings come with the third film.

A Quiet Place: Part III has a release date of July 30, 2027.