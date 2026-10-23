Clayface Officially Matches The Dark Knight and Batman Begins for a Surprising DC Record

Clayface is a pivotal step for the new DC Universe franchise: It’s an R-rated body-horror flick, a sub-genre that no one has tried to marry to the superhero (or, in this case, supervillain) movie genre before. It’s also a supervillain origin that no one has attempted onscreen since Batman: The Animated Series did it in the 1990s. With a budget of just around $40 million, Clayface doesn’t have to do too much to be a success both financially and for the DCU brand, and it’s already taking some impressive strides in that direction.

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On its first day of release in theaters, Clayface is already the highest-rated comic book villain film on Rotten Tomatoes, and the only one to ever be “Certified Fresh.” Now the movie has unlocked another impressive achievement, which puts it side-by-side with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Clayface Has An Audience Score As High As Nolan’s Best Batman Films

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When I broke down the milestone of Clayface being the highest-rated comic book villain movie in terms of critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, I also made the point that the audience score would be the bigger telltale sign of how the film will do in theaters. Well, Clayface currently fluctuates between an audience score of 93% and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing this). 94% is the current audience score for both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Comparatively, The Dark Knight Rises holds a 90% audience score; The Batman (2022) sits at 85%; Batman: Mask of the Phantasm at 88%; and James Gunn’s Superman at 84%. Joker (90%) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (92%) come close, but still fall short of Clayface.

That’s a higher score (or achievement) than most DC fans probably had in mind for Clayface. The film has been an underdog from the start, hatched from a story concept by writer/director Mike Flanagan (Amazon’s Carrie reboot) and developed with The Batman director Matt Reeves. By the time it was imported into James Gunn’s DCU franchise, fans were (and still are) wondering why this Batman villain origin was so disconnected from Batman or the larger DCU lore. DC Studios and Warner Bros. (now Skydance) instead emphasized the body-horror elements and the downward spiral that Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) goes on when injected with a radical substance that gives him horrific abilities.

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That marketing approach seems to have worked: while DC diehards may leave with complaints, so far, it appears that the majority of theatergoers who come to Clayface expecting the body-horror film advertised are leaving satisfied. The fact that this villain origin story is getting the same audience score as Batman’s best films is hilariously ironic, but should also be taken with a grain of salt. Comic book movies are always incredibly front-loaded, so this current audience score is most likely coming from a majority of DC and/or horror fans who went out to see Clayface immediately. We’ll see if this opening weekend hype gives the film longer legs at the box office.

For now, between Joker earning a billion dollars, an Oscar, and now Clayface getting this much love, it’s looking like Batman’s villains may be as lucrative as he is.

Clayface is now in theaters. Did you like the film?