Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals First Cut is Complete

Production on Clerks III officially wrapped just a few weeks ago and work is moving right along in post-production on the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to Clerks and Clerks II. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to social media to share a new look at the film, revealing that the first cut of the film is complete. In a lengthy post, Smith detailed that he’s spent the past week getting up early and working on his edits as well as praising the performances of the film’s stars. Smith also wrote that he hopes to show Lionsgate, which is set to distribute Clerks III, the film this week.

“Happy to report that thanks to my killer cast, the flick is funny as f-ck and incredibly emotional! My boys @briancohalloran & #jeffanderson (the Vladimir & Estragon of @quickstopgroceries) not only gave career-best performances for one of my movies – they gave two of the best performances I’ve ever seen in any movie in my entire life! @rosariodawson brings Becky back brilliantly, and @jaymewes, #trevorfehrman and @austinzajur steal so many scenes, I oughta have them arrested!” Smith wrote. “I hope to show our @lionsgate partners the flick this Friday, and then all the friends and family living room screenings can kick in, so I can keep finding trims. And having seen the somewhat finished-for-now first cut, I’m elated to report the film is everything I always dreamed it could be, ever since the ending of Clerks II! Sh-t, it’s even better than I’d hoped it could be. It’s not only a paean to outsider art in general and the transformative power of cinema specifically, the flick allowed me to recreate scenes from my first film, in the same place we shot the scenes 28 years ago! I can’t wait to take you back to Jersey, Kids, with what I feel is my finest film to date!”



Clerks III brings back the original Clerks, including Jeff Anderson as Randal Graves, Brian O’Halloran as Dante Hicks, Smith as Silent Bob, and Jay Mewes as Jay. Rosario Dawson is also back Becky Scott, introduced in Clerks II. Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto are producing. The film does not yet have a release date.



