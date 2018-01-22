‘Cloverfield 3’s Title May Have Just Leaked

There has been a lot of mystery surrounding the third film in the Cloverfield franchise, but the film formerly known as “God Particle” might have had its official title spoiled by a crew member.

A listing on social networking site LinkedIn indicates the new movie will be called Cloverfield Station, keeping in line with the naming scheme of the previous films in the franchise.

It remains to be seen if this movie name will be confirmed, especially in the wake of all the delays the production has suffered. The movie was originally scheduled to be released with its original title in February, 2017, but was pushed back to October and renamed as part of the Cloverfield franchise.

It was then delayed once again to February 2nd, but without a trailer or any official announcement fans started questioning if that was actually in the cards. After inquiries, Paramount Pictures confirmed the film was pushed to April 20th.

Of course, everyone has reason to doubt that third Cloverfield movie will actually meet this fourth release date, but the launch of a brand new viral campaign should reignite hopes for the film.

Each film in the franchise has taken advantage of Alternate Reality Games, or ARGs, which generally consist of fans deciphering codes and hints provided through websites and other methods.

The latest entry continues to play up the presence of Tagruato, with the fictional company’s latest site update hinting at the development of an alternative energy source that could be revolutionary for the planet:

Tokyo – January 18 2018: Tagruato has begun development on a revolutionary new energy technology in what CEO Garo Yoshida called a technological great leap forward for our planet. This renewable technology will take at least 4 years to complete along with another six years International regulatory bodies to bring the powerful revolutionary energy source by April 18, 2028.

Whether or not every film in the Cloverfield franchise takes place in the same universe doesn’t seem to matter, but this film could go one step further of establishing a Cloverfield multiverse.

The untitled Cloverfield movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 20th.

