Cobie Smulders Still Scared To Drop Spider-Man Spoilers, Would Return For More Marvel Movies

More than one actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made reference to the ever-present “Marvel Snipers,” eager to take them out if they reveal too much. The fear of leaking something from the MCU is so prescient that Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Cobie Smulders is still too afraid to talk about the movies, even though they’re been in theaters for almost five months. Stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Smulders was hesitant to talk about the movie and its big twist even now, six weeks since the film has debuted on home media.

“They don’t tell me anything,” Smulders said, doubling down that she was clueless about her character’s twist while filming. “No, I didn’t know that. I’m even scared to talk about it now and it’s been out for six months.”

For those uninitiated, Smulders recapped the twist, where it’s revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far Form Home that both she and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury weren’t actually present for the film and instead had the Skrulls Talos and Soren standing in for them (with Captain Marvel stars Ben Mendelsohn and Sharon Blynn reprising their roles). Smulders did reveal that this was likely a decision made after filming on the movie was completed, so she wouldn’t have even known when they were filming anyway.

“I think they made that decision after watching it and editing it all together to make us aliens, because I didn’t know about it. Kevin Feige did tell me like a week out for it, he’s like ‘Oh oh, hey hey, you’re an alien.’

Smulders went on to reiterate that “it feels like there’s a big master plan” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that like so many of her colleagues she’s not in the know. Fallon asked the actress if she’d ever return for more movies to which she replied: “Of course, they’re a blast. They’re an absolute blast.”

The entire fourth phase of the MCU has already been revealed by Marvel Studios and there are certainly plenty of potential places where Smulders could return as Maria Hill. The upcoming Black Widow movie would be a perfect place for the SHIELD agent to appear given its prequel status, but also the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series in the works for Disney+. The animated Marvel’s What If…? would also be a great place for Smulders to return, but she was absent from the previously released list of actors that will appear in the series.