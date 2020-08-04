The Conjuring: New Video Reveals What Annabelle Doll Has Been Up to During Quarantine

When the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world earlier this year, the subsequent quarantine took a toll on everyone from all walks of life, with Warner Bros. Pictures taking to YouTube to show that humans weren't the only ones impacted by the catastrophe, but even Annabelle from The Conjuring franchise had to adapt to a new routine. Of course, the movie studio isn't attempting to make light of the situation, but rather wanted to offer audiences some entertaining content, as the delay of movie productions and theaters being shuttered around the world means fans will have to wait a lot longer for the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The above short concludes with the tease "To Be Continued," which unfortunately means many more days of quarantine ahead of us, and likely more exploits of the villainous doll.

Audiences first met Annabelle in the opening scenes of the original The Conjuring back in 2013, with her brief involvement in the horrifying effort being so compelling that she earned her entire own spinoff franchise. The Annabelle series has been so successful, in fact, that it has already earned three films while only two The Conjuring films have been released.

In early March, some of this past spring's most anticipated movies were either delayed or pulled off of studio release schedules entirely, with horror films like A Quiet Place Part II and Candyman being pushed to this fall. Studios were clearly hopeful that the pandemic would subside, but four months later, there's still no real end in sight, with A Quiet Place Part II being delayed again while The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, slated for September, has been pushed to June 4, 2021.

Despite the upcoming The Conjuring being delayed, fans are still quite excited for it, as it marks the first entry into the original series since 2016's The Conjuring 2. The film also marks the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorraine Warren as the protagonists, though they played a supporting role in last year's Annabelle Comes Home. What the film won't see the return of, however, is James Wan as director. Instead, The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves helms the adventure, with fans witnessing the surprise last year that La Llorona was actually connected to the overall Conjuring universe of films.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters on June 4, 2021.

