Keanu Reeves Doesn't Know If Constantine Sequel Is Still Happening (Exclusive)

The DC mythos of movies and television is headed into some interesting territory in the coming years, spanning movies and television shows set within the main DC Universe and beyond. One of the most buzzed-about projects in that latter camp in a possible sequel to 2005's Constantine, which was first reported to be in the works last year with star Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence attached. Updates surrounding the project have been scarce since, but recent hints indicated that the project was still being talked about with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, but new comments from Reeves throw that into question. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis for John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves indicated that he currently doesn't know if the sequel will ultimately happen.

"I was hoping it would, but we don't know," Reeves explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "Yeah, we're trying."

Will Keanu Reeves return as Constantine?

There's been scuttlebutt around a Constantine sequel for several years now, with co-star Peter Stormare previously indicating in 2020 that some sort of follow-up was in the works. Reeves has openly expressed a desire to return to the role. Although that film exists within its own canon separate from the main DC Universe, DC's "Elseworlds" branding would easily allow for it to exist alongside other standalone projects like 2024's Joker: Folie a Deux and 2025's The Batman Part II.

"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."

