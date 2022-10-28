Constantine Fan Art Shows Keanu Reeves Returning For Sequel

Warner Bros. has been having a pretty good week with the reveal that Henry Cavill will return as Superman and that James Gunn will be the Co-CEO's of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Fans have been wondering what the new bosses will do to the future slate of DC Studios as there are numerous projects in some form of development. One of those projects just so happens to be a sequel to 2005's Constantine movie that starred Keanu Reeves. Reeves is expected to return for the sequel, which will be helmed by the director of the first film, Francis Lawrence. Warner Bros. will likely keep developing the Constantine sequel, so it's probably going to be safe in Gunn and Safran's reign. Now, one artist has imagined what Reeves could look like in his triumphant return.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink has designed a new look at how Reeves could look, returning as Constantine. In the fan art you see how the actor looks as the character almost 20 years later and he definitely hasn't aged. With the new DC Studios regime, there's no guarantee that the film is still set to happen, but it's safe to say that it's something that the fans want. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

