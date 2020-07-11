Keanu Reeves to Celebrates Consantine's 15th Anniversary During Comic-Con@Home

✖

There's been some discussion about Keanu Reeves' role as John Constantine as of late, both in terms of his past and possible future. Reeves will revisit that past during this year's Comic-Con@Home event. The convention released its Saturday panel schedule, and it includes a 15th-anniversary spotlight on Constantine, the 2005 film that cast Reeves in the role of DC Comics' scoundrel mage. The panel reunites Reeves with writer Akiva Goldsman and director Francis Lawrence to discuss the film's making and legacy. Collider's Steve Weintraub is moderating the discussion, which will take place at noon PT on Saturday, July 25th. The official panel description follows:

"Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderated by Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub."

Rumors have been circulating that Warner Bros. is prepping a new Constantine film with J.J. Abrams producing and Reeves possibly returning. Abrams has a Justice League Dark project in the works, and there are also rumors of a Zatanna film being in development, each feeding into the other. It didn't take long for fans to start imagining Reeves' return.

In Constantine, "As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he knows that when he dies, he's got a one-way ticket to Satan's realm unless he can earn enough goodwill to climb God's stairway to heaven. While helping policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) investigate her identical twin's apparent suicide, Constantine becomes caught up in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. Based on the DC/Vertigo Hellblazer comics."

Besides Reeves, Constantine also stars Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare. The film earned $230.9 million when it debuted after receiving mostly negative reviews from critics.

"I've always wanted to play John Constantine again," Reeves said in an interview last year. "I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world."

Are you excited about the Constantine 15th anniversary panel at Comic-Con@Home? Will you be watching? Do you think Reeves should return as John Constantine in a new Constantine movie? Or should the studio recast? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments section. Comic-Con@Home begins streaming on Wednesday, July 22nd.

