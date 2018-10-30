New ‘Creed 2’ Poster Shows Epic Face Off

Now under a month away from its silver screen release, marketing for Creed II has ramped up to an all-time high.

To help promote the film’s upcoming release, Creed II star Michael B. Jordan took to Twitter to share a new poster and it’s a doozy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As simple as simple gets, the poster features the two protagonists — Jordan’s Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa — as they stand mere inches away from Ivan and Viktor Drago, the film’s primary antagonists.

Jordan posted the picture to his Twitter feed with a simple caption reading “Fight of the Century.”

Fight of the Century 🔥💪🏾🥊 Nov 21st #Creed2 pic.twitter.com/kKGq2XrVXT — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 30, 2018

Creed II continues the story of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis Creed (Jordan), as he prepares for his next big fight under the tutelage of his mentor, Rocky Balboa (Stallone). The next fight will prove to be an emotional affair for the young boxer, as he’s set to face off against the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the legendary fighter who had previously killed Adonis’ father Apollo in the ring.

Black Panther alum Ryan Coogler gave up the director’s chair for the sequel to his 2015 smash-hit. Instead, Steven Caple Jr. will helm Creed II, the second feature film on the Ohio native’s resume.

Jordan and Coogler aren’t the only Marvel Cinematic Universe talents to be attached to Creed II. Former Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker wrote the story alongside Sascha Penn. Stallone and Juel Taylor then wrote transferred the story into a screenplay. Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson is also set to reprise her role as Bianca from the first film.

What do you think of the new Creed II poster? Are you excited to see Adonis Creed step into the ring with the next of kin in the Drago family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan, is set to hit theaters on November 21.