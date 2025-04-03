Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise returns to the world of FNAF 2 in this exclusive first look at Blumhouse Productions and Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 teaser trailer. Showcased at CinemaCon during Universal Studios’ presentation, viewers got a glimpse at what’s to come from the FNAF film trilogy. The FNAF lore continues to deepen with each installment, with the movies adding their own spins on the origin stories of these characters. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 sees the return of cast members Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio, with director Emma Tammi back for the second installment. Jurrasic Park‘s Wayne Knight has also been added to the cast as an unknown character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s was based on the first installment in the franchise, following Mike Schmidt as he takes a job at an abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, which was given to him by Steve Raglan/William Afton. Over the course of five days, Schmidt uncovers a mystery surrounding the six children who went missing during the 1980s alongside a police officer named Vanessa and his little sister Abby. Seeing how the events of this film panned out in the end, it looks like we’re going to be in for quite the roller coaster for this sequel.

Blumhouse Productions confirmed the sequel’s development at the start of last year, with principal photography commencing in November of 2024. The movie is set to follow the events of the 2023 movie while adapting the plot of the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 game. The second video game installment follows a night guard named Jeremy Fitzgerald as he works the 12 AM to 6 AM shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. As per the tradition of the series, the animatronics at the establishment come to life and want nothing more than to toy around and strike at the right moment. To survive, players must use the security cameras to track the Toy and Whitered animatronics’ whereabouts, while also keeping an eye out for those who’ve made their way into your territory.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 comes to theaters on December 5th