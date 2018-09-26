New ‘Creed II’ Trailer Released

Just as Michael B. Jordan promised, a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel Creed II has finally been released online.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

This is the second Creed II trailer to arrive online, and will likely be the final full trailer ahead of the film’s November release date. The last month or so leading up to the theatrical release will be filled with various teasers and TV spots, as is the case with most big movies.

Creed II continues the story of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis Creed (Jordan), as he prepares for his next big fight under the tutelage of his mentor, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). The next fight will prove to be an emotional affair for the young boxer, as he’s set to face off against the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the legendary fighter who killed Apollo in the ring.

Ryan Coogler, who also directed Jordan in Black Panther, helmed the first Creed back in 2015, which resurrected the Rocky franchise. This time around, Coogler won’t be sitting in the director’s chair. Instead, Steven Caple Jr. will helm the film, on a script from Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker.

On Tuesday, the latest poster for Creed II was released, which had plenty of people wondering if a sequel would soon follow. Those theories turned to fact when Jordan tweeted out an image of the poster, along with the message that the trailer would indeed be arriving on Wednesday.

Co-star Tessa Thompson later echoed that thought with a tweet of her own, saying, “Trailer coming very soon.” In a reply to that tweet, Thompson added, “Like, tomorrow.”

Creed II is set to hit theaters on November 21st.