Critics’ Choice Awards: What Time, How to Watch

It’s a new year and that means that awards season is in full swing as the entertainment industry comes together to honor achievements in movies, television and more from the previous year. Last weekend, it was the Golden Globes that recognized the best of the best and the Academy Awards are just under a month away, but tonight it’s the Critics’ Choice Awards that will be handing out honors. The gala is set to air live tonight on The CW at 7 p.m. ET, once again hosted by All-American star Taye Diggs for the second year in a row.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are awarded each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to honor the best in film and television achievement. The Critics’ Choice Award on the film side of things is often a solid predictor for Academy Awards nominations which may have some interesting implications for Joker. The film has nabbed several Critics Choice nominations, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The awards could be notable for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman as well. The film leads the pack with a staggering 14 nominations, including categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor for Robert De Niro, Best Supporting Actor for both Al Pacino and Jo Pesci, and Best Director for Scorsese just to name a few.

In addition to the standard award categories, Veronica Mars and Frozen 2 star Kristen Bell is set to be honored with the 4th annual #SeeHer award at tonight’s ceremony. The #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape. SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.

If you are interested in checking out who brings home the awards this year, here’s the various ways you can tune in. First and foremost, the Critics’ Choice Awards are being broadcast live on The CW beginning at 7 p.m. ET (it broadcasts on delay for PT). You can also watch the awards on The CW app. If neither of those options are ideal, you can also watch the awards on YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Now.

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.