Backrooms Sequel Officially Addressed by Director, And the Best Case Scenario May Not Be Possible

Backrooms stands out for a number of reasons. The first is 21-year-old director Kane Parsons, whose web series of the same name — started when he was 16 — enthralled millions of viewers and prompted A24 to approach him about turning it into a film. Drawing from the “Backrooms” creepypasta thread, Parsons created a vast world of eerily vacant extradimensional spaces housing secrets beyond our comprehension. He even got acclaimed performers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve to star in the adaptation, no doubt helping boost its earnings. That brings us to the second way in which Backrooms stands out, which lies in the fact that the film made $400 million against a $10 million budget, more than enough to get studio executives talking about a sequel. Said sequel is indeed in the works, but it doesn’t look like it will take the shape Parsons wants it to take. In fact, he doesn’t want it to be a film at all.

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Speaking with Deadline, Parsons reiterated that he would prefer to explore Backrooms as a limited series. “I’ve said since the very beginning that the dream scenario would be a limited series for Backrooms to get to the main ending,” Parsons said. earlier this month, giving Parsons a chance to gig even deeper into this bizarre mythos and conclude the story he wants to tell. “I can’t say anything but there’s been a very set arc to the whole thing from the beginning, and I just feel absurdly excited at the idea of actually being able to follow through on all of it.”

Why Backrooms Would Work Best As A Limited Series

Image via YouTube @Kane Pixels

There’s a reason that Backrooms and this year’s other breakout horror hit, Curry Barker’s Obsession, are compared to each other so often. Both evolved from YouTube videos, and both made bonafide stars out of their respective directors, neither of whom has reached the age of 30. That’s more or less where the similarities stop, though. Obsession was never pitched or presented in episodic format, while Backrooms first saw light as a 25-episode found footage series. Their styles and tones are also dramatically different, too, which will be clear to anyone who watches even just five minutes of each. Parsons and Barker are telling very different stories, and that’s a beautiful thing.

It would make sense for Backrooms to continue as a limited series. Shifting from a film to television format would bring it closer to its original structure, which was obviously effective and which resonated with countless viewers. There’s also something to be said for the creator’s vision. Parsons seems to have plenty of clarity and confidence, and the fact that he’s been consistent in how he’s talked about this story shouldn’t be dismissed. Backrooms 2 could very well be better than the first, but it would be even better than that if it came to life in the format Parsons envisioned it. However, because the film was so successful, it unfortunately makes sense that A24 wouldn’t want to change the manner in which it’s told. Making $400 million you didn’t exactly expect to make is no small thing, so A24 being precious about a sequel should surprise no one.

Honestly, if Backrooms 2 ends up doing as well as its predecessor, then it will almost definitely get more sequels than it needs. Hollywood isn’t exactly notorious for finding —and adhering to — natural endpoints for high-earning movies, and it’s absurd to think they’d start with Backrooms. I hope the story stops where Parsons wants it to stop, and that he can feel fulfilled in its tellings even if he can’t finish it the way he needs to. Backrooms is extremely compelling, but its appeal only goes so far. For now, though, let’s enjoy Backrooms for what it is: a bizarre, engaging, and visually striking horror film from a bright new talent.