Crocs Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Clogs For Adults On Sale Today

After selling out quickly in 2019, Crocs fans have been patiently waiting for the day that the Disney/Pixar Lightning McQueen clogs for adults (with the LEDs) would make a comeback. It appears that the wait is nearly over. The Lightning McQueen Crocs will return today, April 27th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at the Crocs website for $49.99. Again, quantities will be limited, so expect them to sell out...lightning fast once again.

The Cars Crocs feature Lightning McQueen graphics and "long-lasting" LEDs that will light up with every step. They were originally designed in kids’ sizes but, not surprisingly, adults begged Crocs to make them for adults sizes. This is your second chance to make it happen - you might not get a third.

As for Cars movies, you might not get a fourth - but Larry the Cable Guy (Mater) is down for it:

"Well, I'll tell you what I don't know, but if you hear, let me know and I'll call Owen," Larry told Pop Culture when asked about a potential Cars 4. "Because that's what we're trying to figure out. You know what, I don't know. That was a fun thing to do. Obviously it's one of the only Pixar movies [that's] got its own theme park. I just feel that they probably know that they've got this Disney thing up and going. You would think if you put in a billion-dollar theme park, you probably got to keep putting fuel in the tank. You would think. So I don't know."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.