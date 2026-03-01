KPop Demon Hunters: Everything We Know About the Huntr/x Girls’ Stories Before the Movie

KPop Demon Hunters introduced the world to the K-pop powerhouse trio known as HUNTR/X, though much of the story takes place in the present. While this was an introduction to the world and its characters, the film wasn’t an origin story, so we didn’t get every single detail about each of the HUNTR/X members and how they got to this point. We do know a number of details thanks to the early moments in the film and the art book Netflix released, so we are collecting everything we know about the HUNTR/X girls’ stories before the movie in one place.

KPop Demon Hunters begins with How It’s Done, a sequence and song that takes place in the present and in the midst of a concert. It’s not until a bit later that we start to see the girls’ stories before their time in HUNTR/X, and we get the most details by far on Rumi’s life before the K-pop stardom, so let’s start with the group’s lead singer.

Rumi’s Story is the Heart of the Franchise

Rumi’s story is front and center in the film, and soon after the concert, we learn that she’s half human and half demon (known as a cambion). We never learn the identity of her father, but we do know that he is the demon of the duo, as Rumi’s mother is Mi-yeong, who was a member of the legendary group the Sunlight Sisters. Unfortunately, not long after Rumi’s birth, Mi-yeong died, and the mysterious father was never involved in Rumi’s life, at least so far as we know.

That led to Rumi being put under the care of Celine, who was Mi-yeong’s friend and a fellow member of the Sunlight Sisters. Celine took care of Rumi and trained her in music and in combat throughout her childhood, but she was also the main driver behind Rumi hiding her scars and the fact that she was half demon, which we know almost destroys the group and the honmoon towards the end of the film. That said, Celine also helped form HUNTR/X, which recruited Rumi’s best friends Mira and Zoey.

Mira Is Still Mostly A Mystery

While the movie and the art book went into substantial detail on Rumi’s life pre-HUNTR/X, Mira is the polar opposite. In the opening scene, it’s quickly established that Mira has an edge, and this fits with what we know about her childhood from the brief look at her early life.

Mira is looked at as the black sheep of her family, and you can also glean some of this from Golden, as Mira sings, “Called a problem child, ’cause I got too wild, But now that’s how I’m gettin’ paid, 끝없이 on stage”. We also know that Mira is extremely focused and loyal, and this likely ties to her mysterious early years as well.

Zoey Was Torn Between Two Lives

The upbeat and lovable Zoey isn’t as mysterious as Mira, but there are still plenty of blind spots regarding her backstory before joining HUNTR/X. Zoey was born in South Korea, but she grew up mostly in Burbank, California. She even references this battle of belonging between Korea and the United States in Golden ahead of Mira’s line.

In Golden Zoey sings, “I lived two lives, tried to play both sides, But I couldn’t find my own place,” and this is referring to her split time between Korea and the US. This can be taken one or two ways, as she could be referring to her double life as a student and an aspiring rapper at her old school. It’s known that she used to make songs and write lyrics in her notebooks back then, but she received more criticism than praise.

Then there’s the other possibility, which is that she could be referring to her life in Korea and her life in the US. While this might just be that she moved from Korea to Burbank, some have theorized that Zoey’s parents are divorced, which would give the “playing both sides” aspect of Golden’s lyrics a different meaning, as she was splitting time between her parents.

That hasn’t been confirmed, though, so as of now it’s just conjecture. Still, Zoey’s history would be a great element to explore in a sequel, and the same goes for Mira, especially with Rumi having so much of the first movie spotlight.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

