Dangerous Animals Director, Star Break Down the New Serial Killer Shark Movie

Director Sean Byrne and star Hassie Harrison recently sat down for an exclusive interview with ComicBook to discuss their new and unique survival horror film, Dangerous Animals. The movie, which blends the tension of a serial killer thriller with the primal fear of a shark attack, has already generated buzz following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Byrne, known for his distinctive voice in the horror genre, and Harrison, who plays the central role of Zephyr, offered insights into the film’s original concept, the dynamic between the actors, and the surprising levity found within its dark premise. Their conversation highlighted the creative choices that make Dangerous Animals a distinct entry in both the shark movie and serial killer subgenres.

“Well, the first script that I was sent, I signed up immediately just because the concept was incredibly unique,” Byrne explained. “That combination of shark film and serial killer film, I thought, why hasn’t someone done this before? It just seemed like a concept you could write on a napkin and sell it, and also the fact that the shark wasn’t the bad guy, which it feels like we’re long overdue to correct that falsehood that sharks are just indiscriminate killers, so straight away, I thought Nick had cracked the code. This was the first genuinely original shark film since Jaws.” That’s high praise for Nick Lepard’s script, especially coming from the writer-director of horror gems The Loved Ones and The Devil’s Candy.

“I think Jai and I just had an instant chemistry, and he an incredible actor, and always brings top-tier energy, and has a strong vision for what he was doing, and I had mine, and I think, luckily, you can feel in the film that cat and mouse game that just came so naturally to us, and that we had so much fun doing,” Harrison shared. In the movie, she plays a surfer abducted by a serial killer intent on feeding her to sharks, the menacing Tucker, played by Jai Courtney. This natural rapport was crucial for depicting the intense psychological and physical battle between their characters. The “cat and mouse game” Harrison described is central to the film’s suspense, as Zephyr must use her wits and resilience to survive her horrifying predicament.

Jai Courtney Gets High Praises for His Work in Dangerous Animals

Image courtesy of IFC

During the interview, Byrne and Harrison spared no praises for Courtney, known for the role of Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad. In Dangerous Animals, Courtney takes on a different character from his DC project, portraying a twisted serial killer bent on adding another victim to his kill list. As Byrne tells us, Courtney was always the perfect choice for the movie.

“I just thought he was going to be fun, you know, like, he’s so fun as Captain Boomerang, and he’s got this wild, unhinged kind of charisma,” Byrne stated. “But I was also a fan of, I’d seen him in sort of Australian independent films, like Felony, where he’s just always solid as a rock as a character actor, and I felt like the wider world didn’t really know what a great character actor he is, but he has that larger-than-life presence, plus a real physical intimidation, and that’s before meeting him.”

“I will say that I think that that’s one of the gifts of Jai’s performance, is that he does it with almost a levity and a comedic relief,” Harrison further praised Courtney’s contribution to Dangerous Animals. “You’re kind of laughing with him as it goes on, and I think that that’s one of my favorite things about this movie, having been able to see it now on the big screen, which was its own kind of amazing process, is the levity he’s brought to this character. I think it will have that rewatchability, that doesn’t sit in this super heavy, dark… I’ve gotten to watch the movie five times now, and I’m like, ‘Of course I’m going to sit here and watch it again.’ It’s fun. A serial killer movie that feels fun and rewatchable, I think that’s where Sean has struck gold.”

Dangerous Animals is set to be released in the United States on June 6th.

