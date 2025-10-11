Daredevil: Born Again Just Became a Must-Watch for Spider-Man Fans

One of the biggest selling points of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is its change in approach, as the film is aiming to tell a more street-level story involving Peter Parker. This should be a nice change of pace for the Spider-Man series after Peter has dealt with alien invasions, multiversal shenanigans, and more in his previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings. With the emphasis on a grounded tone, it perhaps wasn’t a big surprise to find out Jon Bernthal will appear as Punisher in Brand New Day, giving the film a connection to Daredevil: Born Again. Based on the latest MCU updates, these two projects will have a lot more in common than just one character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum shared that the creative teams behind Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Brand New Day have been in close communication since the show and the film are tied together. “We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there’s coherence there,” he said. “We don’t want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important.”

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again Need To Be Connected

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Considering where things currently stand in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was almost a necessity for Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again to be connected in some way. Wilson Fisk is serving as New York’s mayor, and he has put together a task force to remove vigilantes from the city’s streets. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 made a not-so-subtle reference to Spider-Man, so it’s clear Fisk is keeping tabs on the web head and possibly waiting for the right moment to strike. It would have been very odd if Brand New Day completely ignored the political state of the MCU’s New York. It seems as while Peter Parker is simply trying to be a friendly neighborhood hero, he’ll have to deal with Fisk’s associates.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is taking an opposite approach from Thunderbolts*, which made no mention of Fisk or his task force as the titular team was dealing with the Void in New York City. While some MCU fans were curious about that creative decision, the choice was made because it helped Thunderbolts* work as a more contained story. It will be interesting to see how people respond to Brand New Day. Even Kevin Feige is aware that it became too much like homework to follow the MCU, and now a two-season TV show sounds like it will be required viewing to fully understand a new film. The projects’ teams wouldn’t be talking so closely with each other unless there were strong narrative ties between them.

In typical Marvel fashion, plot details for Brand New Day are being kept under wraps, but it seems like the film will have some kind of organized crime element. It’s been reported that Marvin Jones III has been cast to play Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone in Brand New Day. The comics feature a storyline where Tombstone and other crime bosses compete against each other in an effort to win favor with Mayor Fisk. Since Fisk is the mayor in the MCU, it’s plausible the film will incorporate elements of that arc. There are several rumored villains for Brand New Day, including others that have ties to the underworld, including Mister Negative. Punisher and Spider-Man could be working together to put an end to a violent gang war.

Anticipation was already high for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 next year due to the way Season 1 ended. Fans are excited to see Matt Murdock assemble his army and start fighting back against Fisk’s oppressive rule. Knowing that the show connects to Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes Daredevil‘s imminent return all the more thrilling. Viewers will be on the lookout for ways the show helps lay the foundation for the movie. The odds of there being a Tom Holland cameo are low (keeping in mind the terms of the Disney/Sony agreement), but there should be plenty of other Easter eggs that set the table for next summer’s big blockbuster.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!