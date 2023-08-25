Dark Asset Trailer Released

Saban Films has released a trailer for Dark Asset, their upcoming action movie starring Byron Mann, Robert Patrick, and Helena Mattsson. From writer/director Michael Winnick, Dark Asset is a cyber thriller that centers on a man being transformed into a super-soldier...but is this more Captain America or Upgrade? The deeper he gets, the less it seems like he can trust the people providing him with his "gifts." The answer is...probably not what he's going to want, since the scientist behind is is played by Patrick, who is pretty often known for playing bad, dangerous dudes, from Terminator 2: Judgment Day all the way up through Peacemaker.

And, as you'll see in the trailer, he isn't the only super-soldier. There are others...and not all of them have his moral code or even, if you read between the lines, free will. Some of the "super soldiers" you see here seem to be basically on autopilot.

Michael Winnick previously directed Malicious, a horror movie in the vein of the Conjuring Universe franchise films, and Code of Honor, one of the more recent Steven Seagal vehicles, which also starred Craig Sheffer and James Russo.

You can see the trailer here:

...And the official synopsis for Dark Asset is below.

In this adrenaline-fueled action film, an ordinary soldier becomes the subject of a top-secret experimental program. Under the guise of enhancing his combat abilities, the program transforms him into a lethal living weapon. As the John Doe delves deeper into the project, he uncovers the horrifying truth behind the program's objectives and the dark intentions of his creator. Fueled by a thirst for justice and driven by a desire for vengeance, the soldier breaks free from his captors and embarks on a relentless mission to dismantle the program while navigating a dangerous web of betrayal, conspiracy, and high-stakes action.

Dark Asset is coming to theaters and VOD on September 22.