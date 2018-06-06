David Harbour and Ron Pearlman’s Hellboy Looks Compared

Today we got our first look at Stranger Things star David Harbour as the new Hellboy, and the Internet is buzzing with reaction!

Harbour will be stepping into the titular role of The Descent director Neil Marshall’s R-rated Hellboy, reboot, which is officially now in production. Joining him will be Ian McShane as Professor Broom; Milla Jovovich as the evil Nimue the Blood Queen; and Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to play Ben Daimio.

This first photo of Harbour in costume is going to drastically increase fan interest in the Hellboy reboot – and one of the first topics of discussion we’re hearing, is: who wore it better?

Read on below for a comparison of both David Harbour and Ron Pearlman’s Hellboy looks!

A Tale of Two Hellboys

Click HERE for Hi-Res Version!

As you can see above, Pearlman and Harbour’s versions of Hellboy look pretty much the same, from a design standpoint. The two actors actually look remarkably similar when in the prosthetics and red body paint – but that doesn’t mean the two Hellboys are interchangeable.

Obviously, Harbour’s Hellboy let’s his long hair flow – but all jokes aside, the main difference between the two designs is one of aesthetic. Simply put: Pearlman’s Hellboy looks a lot “cleaner” and put together, while Harbour’s Hellboy has a lot more (forgive the term) “grit” to him.

The veins running through the red body paint and prosthetics add a lot of needed texture; The rock hand looks a lot more rocky; even the pouches and flare the character wears seem a lot more “real” and distinct than the Pearlman version.

This new Hellboy reboot seems to be going with the concept of the character as a horror movie monster, rather than a superhero. With Neil Marshall known for making thrilling movies that have a dark, gritty, aesthetic, we have all the reason we need to officially get excited for this Hellboy reboot!

The Internet Says…

Here’s how fans are reacting to the Hellboy reveal – and what kind of comparisons they’re making:

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.



