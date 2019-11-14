David Leitch Discusses The Physicality of Hobbs & Shaw, What Deadpool Would Drive, How Brad Pitt Smells & More

David Leitch is a man of many talents – from his oh-so humble beginnings as a stunt double to now becoming one of the most sought-after action directors in Hollywood with a string of hits under his belt. It seems as if the sky is the limit for the director and recently, Comicbook.com got a chance to sit down with David in London to discuss a myriad of topics, everything from Deadpool in the MCU, to dispelling the rumor that Leitch is the man who physically killed John Wick’s dog.

Most recently though, David Leitch directed Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, out on 4K and Blu-Ray now, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. If you didn’t see Hobbs & Shaw just yet, then minor spoilers ahead, but if you did see it then you know that the film left the possibility of a sequel wide-open. At this point, it seems a sequel is all but inevitable, and when asked whether or not the plot from Hobbs & Shaw would bleed over into Fast & Furious 9, Leitch had this to say:

“There’s definitely opportunities for them, but that’s really a studio question.” Leitch continued: “I tried my best to make this a real fertile world outside of Fast… The world’s their oyster so I hope they take part in the fertile ground and explore it.”

While Leitch didn’t reveal if he has any plans to return to direct another installment of Hobbs & Shaw, another topic that inevitably came up was sports cars themselves, and how it’s a tad bit trickier to get out of them than it looks in the movies:

“It definitely involves a bit of choreography,” Leitch said. “There’s a great shot of Jason [Statham] getting out of the car at the beginning […] But it was like rehearsal, you have to get your body in the right position. To look cool, only Jason can pull it off probably.”

The interview with Mr. Leitch is chock-full of great info (he even reveals how good Brad Pitt smells!) so make sure you click on the video at the top of the article to watch the interview in its entirety.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now available to own on Digital HD and 4K UHD, BluBlu-ray, and DVD.