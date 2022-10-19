DC Comics Fans Have Ideas for What Movie James Gunn Should Direct
A new report on the state of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC film adaptations suggests that Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn may be pitching a new feature film to accompany Peacemaker and his other planned DC TV offerings. Nothing is really known about the project yet, other than the fact that it's a "mystery" and it's a feature film, rather than another TV show. Given how happy Gunn has said he is doing TV, it seems entirely possible that he was either asked to pitch a movie, or has seen the writing on the wall at HBO Max under WB's new ownership...but that's just an assumption. He could just have come up with a good idea for a movie.
The filmmaker also has at least one more The Suicide Squad TV show planned, so it seems plausible that the planned feature film could spin out of that world, too...but when he came on for the Squad, Gunn was reportedly offered a chance to pick his own project, and so there's always the chance that he had some other ideas outside of the Suicide Squad that he can utilize going forward.
Given reports that new management wants to focus on mainstream heroes and the Justice League, there's certainly the possibility that he's working on a pitch for something with huge, obvious upside, although it seems less likely than some of Twitter might think that he's going to dive into trying to make the rumored Henry Cavill Superman film. After all, he didn't go for Superman the first time.
What would you like to see Gunn do for DC next? Sounds off below, and check out some of the most popular choices here:
Also, Secret Six.
God if James Gunn never makes a Secret Six movie what was it all for— WE—OF THE GENTRY 🥚👁 (@bigboyjatfew) October 18, 2022
Plastic Man's pretty popular tbh
James Gunn directing a Plastic Man project just seems like a match made in heaven— Batimus Prime (@Southern_Lefty_) October 18, 2022
Blue & Gold (or Terrifics)
BOOSTER GOLD AND BLUE BEETLE FILM BY JAMES GUNN WOULD GO HARD. TERRIFICS FILM TOO @BackFromQuantum— Paul (@AvocadoAtLaw5) October 19, 2022
Bwa-ha-ha
Why don't they hand him the Justice League International (K.Giffen and DeMatteis)?
Characters like Blue Beetle (Ted Kord) and Booster Gold are totally James Gunn.— Marcelo Mendes (@mmendes1313) October 18, 2022
Lobo
I love James Gunn's work, but I'm not so sure he's right for great villains like the Elite as I believe they should have the Elite & Manchester Black as the main villains for MOS 2 under another director.
I do however believe Gunn would be perfect to direct a character like Lobo pic.twitter.com/NY72hD9YVX— Milkias Samuel (@milkias_samuel) October 18, 2022
I mean, yes. It would be funny.
Would be hella funny if James Gunn did something like Detective Chimp next while everyone is speculating about his next project being something like Secret Six.— Ben (@blkgriot) October 18, 2022
Harley & Ivy
I think it might be an harley & ivy movie because they’re was a leak a couple months ago that meantioned james gunn was directing one & he was the one that also broke the news Harley Quinn would be returning in the DCEU— 🎃 tribeoween (0-0)🧛🏿 (@THELIFE0FTRIBE) October 18, 2022