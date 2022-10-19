DC Comics Fans Have Ideas for What Movie James Gunn Should Direct

A new report on the state of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC film adaptations suggests that Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn may be pitching a new feature film to accompany Peacemaker and his other planned DC TV offerings. Nothing is really known about the project yet, other than the fact that it's a "mystery" and it's a feature film, rather than another TV show. Given how happy Gunn has said he is doing TV, it seems entirely possible that he was either asked to pitch a movie, or has seen the writing on the wall at HBO Max under WB's new ownership...but that's just an assumption. He could just have come up with a good idea for a movie.

The filmmaker also has at least one more The Suicide Squad TV show planned, so it seems plausible that the planned feature film could spin out of that world, too...but when he came on for the Squad, Gunn was reportedly offered a chance to pick his own project, and so there's always the chance that he had some other ideas outside of the Suicide Squad that he can utilize going forward.

Given reports that new management wants to focus on mainstream heroes and the Justice League, there's certainly the possibility that he's working on a pitch for something with huge, obvious upside, although it seems less likely than some of Twitter might think that he's going to dive into trying to make the rumored Henry Cavill Superman film. After all, he didn't go for Superman the first time.

