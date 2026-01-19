DC’s Angel Manuel Soto Still Hoping for Blue Beetle 2 & Wants Booster Gold To Co-Star (Exclusive)

Blue Beetle was one of the last films of the previous DCEU era, but it’s also one of the few films to carryover to the new DCU universe. Xolo Maridueña is, by all accounts, set to reprise the role of Jaime Reyes at some point in time, though it’s unclear as to when. In a perfect world, Blue Beetle would return in the new DCU with the original film’s director, Angel Manuel Soto, at the helm, who not only hopes for a Blue Beetle 2 but would also love to have Booster Gold as a co-star.

ComicBook had the chance to speak to Soto all about his current project, The Wrecking Crew, which has quite the impressive team-up of its own in Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. During that conversation, we had to ask about a possible Blue Beetle sequel, and Soto said, “I hope we continue our story, we left it off an ending, so it would be nice to do Blue Beetle 2.” Soto also revealed which character he would want to have team up with Blue Beetle. Soto said, “For me, introducing Booster Gold in some way, shape or form…Will be a really fun dynamic between those two.”

While Soto would love to do a live-action sequel, he’s also excited about the possibility of doing an animated series, as it opens up so many possibilities. “It also would be nice to explore the various families’ adventures on an animated show. I like the idea of animation. I mean, I’m a huge fan of anime, and I think that you don’t have to be bound by the laws of physics when you do animation, so you can definitely go farther, if we do it anime style. So if it ends up being an animated series, I’m down.” Here’s the full interview:

Blue Beetle Is One Of The Few To Move From The DCEU To The DCU

There’s been a pretty clear split between the previous DCEU era and the current DCU, featuring new actors in many roles and a refresh on many characters. There are a few exceptions though, including Blue Beetle, Amanda Waller, and the crew of Peacemaker. While Peacemaker has been one of the main crossovers to this point, there have been changes within the show, including the change-up of that memorable Justice League scene from season 1.

While John Cena reprised his role as Peacemaker, Jason Momoa switched things up and joined the DCU as Lobo instead of reprising Aquaman, and he will make his debut in Supergirl. As for Blue Beetle, the new animated series project will likely be the first place fans see him show up in the new DCU, and he will once again be played by Maridueña, who couldn’t be more thrilled to continue playing the role.

“There’s only one Blue Beetle. I’m so excited,” Maridueña told Hablemos de Cine. “To get to continue the story of Jaime is an honor and I just can’t to see where the heck it goes. I just know it’s about to be the next craziest anime.”

Blue Beetle is going to make a perfect addition to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s world when he does eventually join. The first Blue Beetle film is largely separated from the previous DC universe anyway, and the things it set up can largely be moved over without much in the way of major changes to any other ongoing storyline. Hopefully, we’ll get more information on that debut sooner rather than later.

The Wrecking Crew launches on Prime Video on January 28th.

