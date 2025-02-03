Blue Beetle Star Offers Promising Update on Animated Series (But Is It Officially the DCU?)

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña just gave fans an update on his character’s new animated series, but a lot of questions remain unanswered. Maridueña spoke to The Direct at the Saturn Awards on Sunday night, saying that the Blue Beetle series is on pace to premiere in 2026. The actor admitted that he still doesn’t know for sure that Jaime Reyes will become a part of the DCU canon, but he trusts James Gunn’s plan going forward. In the meantime, Maridueña said he is excited about the animated series and is intent on getting fans amped up for its premiere so that it does well enough to get more sequels for the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m ready to come back, Maridueña said of Blue Beetle. “We’re hitting hard this animated project, hoping to get this settled out this year to show everyone next year.”

Fandango revealed a new poster for Blue Beetle today, featuring Xolo Maridueña in the title role.

Maridueña said admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Gunn much about Reyes’ future and how he will be included in the DCU. “Look, he’s got his hands in his kitchen. I don’t want to walk in while the chef is doing his thing,” he said. “But I can say that once they’re finished with this three-course meal, I’m ready. And look, I have no reason to believe that he’s lying. Like, whatever, we’re adults, say whatever you want to say! [laughs] I’m just happy to have done this first one and I’ll continue to spread the word about that while we get the second one drafted up.”

Blue Beetle was released in August of 2023, and was the second to last movie in the DCEU franchise. Maridueña referred to an Instagram post that Gunn made at the time where he seemed to indicate that this version of the character “will be an amazing part of the DCU going forward!” We haven’t heard anything new since then, and so far a Blue Beetle sequel hasn’t cropped up on the DCU slate.

The upcoming Blue Beetle animated series is expected to be a part of the DCU, but it hasn’t been officially scheduled yet. It’s also possible for Jaime Reyes to appear in just about any other DCU production for a crossover. He’ll have lots of opportunities in the next few years, so we’ll have to keep our eyes out. In the meantime, Blue Beetle is streaming now on Max. It’s also available on Blu-ray and DVD.