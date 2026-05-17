Dead Mortal Kombat Villain’s Future Addressed After Skipping Sequel

Mortal Kombat II, the highly anticipated sequel to the film that revived the franchise in 2021, has been full of fun, bloody surprises. With everything from shocking character deaths to even more shocking character revivals to certain characters not even appearing at all, there has been no shortage of twists and turns that separate this movie from its predecessor. But it was one missing character in particular that had this lead actor reminding viewers to never say never, especially when it comes to Mortal Kombat.

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And with the sequel aligning more closely with the gameplay style Mortal Kombat is known for, the second movie in the franchise introduced new protagonists from the first, centering this time on Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, and Kitana, played by Adeline Rudolph. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudolph mentioned one character and storyline she was eager to see return should the third installment move forward. That character? Mileena, Kitana’s sister and clone. When asked if Rudolph thought that Mileena’s storyline was still possible after her fate in the first film, she said, “In my mind, yes.”

Will Mileena Make a Comeback in Mortal Kombat III?

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Talking about the missing Mileena and the plotlines she brings to the table, and whether or not Jade was meant to be a replacement for the well-known foil to Kitana, Rudolph said, “No, I don’t think so. Never say never. Kitana is over 10,000 years old. So much time could have passed between that beginning scene of the movie and when we see her as an adult. So I definitely think there is a lot of room left for Mileena to have her own [sisterly] storyline with Kitana. I wouldn’t necessarily close that door. Jade is her own character, and no one is replacing anyone in any way, shape, or form.”

Mortal Kombat II centers its story on John Cage, who, when tapped to help defend Earthrealm from the tyrant Shao Khan, refuses the call. Eventually, he gives in and follows familiar faces like Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, and Raiden in a battle for Earthrealm’s freedom. Meanwhile, Kitana’s loyalties are tested, her mother, Sindel, having been made into the undead consort of Shao Kahn. And hopes are high that even more characters will return for the third film, whether it’s their first time or they’re being brought back from the dead.

Do you have a favorite moment or character from Mortal Kombat II? Is there someone you’re hoping to see in the next installment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.