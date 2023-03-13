Hugh Jackman Posts New Photo With Deadpool 3 Director, and Ryan Reynolds Hates It

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman toasts his Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy in a new photo, while also taking a shot at his co-star Ryan Reynolds. The movie and stageplay star is returning to his iconic role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, which also features a reunion with Ryan Reynolds. The best friends will help officially introduce Logan and the Merc With a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not before they continuously take shots at each other on social media. The latest volley in their ongoing feud comes from Jackman, who alludes to some back-talking with director Shawn Levy.

"Spending quality time with the incredible @slevydirect and, if I'm honest … talking behind HIS back. #becomingwolverineagain" Hugh Jackman wrote in an Instagram post. He's standing alongside Shawn Levy in the photo, with both gentlemen holding wine glasses. Of course, Ryan Reynolds is nowhere to be found, which makes it easier to badmouth the Deadpool star.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Workout Photo To Keep Up With Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been in competition with their workouts for Deadpool 3, and have even tagged each other in a few workout posts. Reynolds is coming for Jackman again with a new gym selfie. In the post, which the actor captions, "Keeping Up With The Jackmans," we see his in his gym gear looking very underwhelmed. While there isn't much known about the plot of Deadpool 3, it is rumored to focus on the multiverse and feature some characters we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."