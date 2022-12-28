Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut

Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Rahalarts has designed a new piece of fan art that shows how the Magic Mike star could look as the X-Men character. In the fan art, the actor gets his classic look and is holding his signature playing cards. It hasn't been confirmed that Tatum will appear in Deadpool 3 and every thing might just be an unsubstantiated rumor. But this fan art is definitely fun to look at. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

