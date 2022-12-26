Hugh Jackman Addresses if Wolverine's Return in Deadpool 3 Will Be a One and Done

The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again for the upcoming Deadpool 3 is something many Marvel fans thought they'd never see. Not only had the actor pretty firmly called his 2017 movie Logan his swansong, but Marvel Studios gaining the rights to the X-Men seemed all but certain to reboot the character. Speaking in a new interview with The Empire Film Podcast, the actor was asked if he was already thinking about his return to the character for the new movie with Ryan Reynolds as a one-and-done movie or if it was the start of a new chapter as Wolverine. His answer...might surprise you.

"I imagine every movie as a one and done, that's how I see it," Jackman said about Deadpool 3, and all of his movies. "I'll be honest I had a two picture deal at the beginning, but I still assumed it was a one and done. You know back then there were no comic book movies, so I just take it one at a time. I"m lucky that way, I don't have to think beyond that but I think it's the best way to go."

Jackman offered another big tease for the movie as well, speaking about the relationship that Wolverine and Deadpool will have in the movie, adding: "How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other. I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan's] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

We don't have official details on what the plot for the movie will be, and even how it will relate itself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. However, Reynolds himself may have teased what the plot of the movie will be in a moment when he may have thought the movie wasn't going to get made. In January 2021, Reynolds tweeted the follow: "It's critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real."

For those unaware, by "Rashomon style" Reynolds is referencing the 1950 Japanese movie by Akira Kurosawa wherein the same story is told from the viewpoints of several different characters. To that end it seems like the road trip would have shown Deadpool and Logan's differing perspectives about whatever they were experiencing; to wager a guess, comedic versus dark and brooding.

(H/T The Direct)