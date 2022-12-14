Deadpool 3 Director Reveals Filming Timeline

Shawn Levy will soon reunite with Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3, a threequel that'll see Reynolds' Wade Wilson join forces with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine on what's presumed to be a journey across the multiverse. As it stands now, the film is dated for release just under two years from now, meaning Levy and company will soon have to begin rolling cameras. In fact, Levy said in one recent order production on the feature will begin next spring.

"On or about. Yep," Levy told Collider when asked if the movie was starting to shoot in May. "The truth is the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post. But obviously it's the first Deadpool movie in the MCU. There's going to be no lack of visual effects. But it's also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love."

Levy added that he's actively developing the film with Reynolds, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese. According to the Stranger Things alumnus, plenty of rewrites are to be had.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun," he added. "I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

