Deadpool & Wolverine Confirms a Major Marvel Concept Exists in the MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a bonafide juggernaut at the box office, and the Marvel Studios film is certainly surprising fans along the way. The project not only brings Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) face-to-face with the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it drops some interesting bits of franchise lore along the way — including the first time a major X-Men term is utilized. Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

During Deadpool & Wolverine, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) is confirmed to be an Omega-level mutant, thanks to her unique ability to control people through telepathy and telekinesis. This marks the first time that the term is utilized in the MCU, just as the franchise’s proper introduction of the X-Men is on the horizon.

What Are Omega-Level Mutants?

In the world of Marvel comics — particularly Marvel’s X-Men — the concept of Omega-level mutants has been used to define characters who are unbelievably powerful. The term was first coined as “Class Omega” by writer Chris Claremont in Uncanny X-Men #208, as a way to explain the powers of Rachel Summers.

The term Omega-level mutant resurfaced in the 2000s, and a number of characters have been associated with the label in the years since. More recently, writer Jonathan Hickman defined fourteen Omega-level mutants within the Krakoa era, including Jean Grey, Iceman, Vulcan, Powerhouse, Storm, Legion, and Magneto. While Cassandra Nova might not be among those characters in the comics, the use of that label in Deadpool & Wolverine does show that she is undeniably powerful — and that the concept is already clearly defined within the world of the MCU.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.