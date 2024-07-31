How Deadpool & Wolverine Pokes Fun at the MCU Multiverse Saga

Deadpool & Wolverine is an entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse saga that is largely concerned with the era of Marvel films that came before the MCU. That would be the 20th Century Fox-Marvel Universe, which began with the X-Men (2000) movie and ended with X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019. While it’s undeniable that Deadpool & Wolverine is a Eulogy for the Fox X-Men franchise, it does take a few good jabs at the state of the modern MCU.

(WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

The biggest gasp from fans came, when Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) tells Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), “Welcome to the MCU, by the way. You’re joining at a bit of a low point.”

That wasn’t the only jab that Deadpool & Wolverine threw at the Marvel Multiverse: Deadpool pontificates multiple times about the absurdity, exhaustion, and arguable creative bankruptcy of having the franchise revisit the past, pulling out stunt cameos and generally having little cohesive story. The “low point” comment stings especially bad, as Deadpool & Wolverine was indeed being hyped up as the film that was expected to save the MCU from a steady downturn in quality. The joke works on several delicious levels:

Deadpool breaking the fourth wall with an in-universe observation (the MCU getting Wolverine).

Ryan Reynolds cracking a joke about Hugh Jackman finally getting a shot in the MCU, after years of fan wishes and hopes.

Reynolds and/or Deadpool taking a shot at the MCU for falling off its game.

The joke seems to have landed with the impact of an atom bomb, sparking all kinds of TikToks and other memes about the level of shade Deadpool is throwing. A lot of fans thing the Merc with the Mouth ATE THAT, and they love it!

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

