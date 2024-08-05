Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Campaigns for Wesley Snipes’ Blade to Get “Logan-Like Send Off”

Ryan Reynolds wants Wesley Snipes and Blade to get the same movie treatment as Hugh Jackman in Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first X-Men theatrical project released under Marvel Studios, with previous entries falling under 20th Century Fox. Before Ryan Reynolds dressed up as Deadpool he appeared alongside Wesley Snipes in 2004’s Blade: Trinity as Hannibal King. Reynolds brought Snipes back as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the many surprise guest stars to fill out the movie roster. Now, Reynolds is also giving Snipes the credit he’s due for helping to pave the way for the Fox Marvel Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” Ryan Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also posted four behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Wesley Snipes on the Deadpool & Wolverine set, putting to rest the rumors that there was tension between the actors. However, the Deadpool star also appears to be campaigning for Wesley Snipes to get one more run as Blade, perhaps even in a feature film similar to how Hugh Jackman originally retired his role as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan.

Will Wesley Snipes return to the MCU as Blade?

At the moment, Marvel Studios is moving forward with a new Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali instead of Wesley Snipes. Even though Kevin Feige made no mention of Blade during Marvel Studios’ rundown of 2025 movies at SDCC, the film still has its November 7, 2025 release date. Blade was announced back at Marvel’s Hall H panel in 2019, with Mahershala Ali walking on stage to dawn a Blade baseball cap. The movie has seen several directors and writers join and leave the project, leaving its status in doubt.

Marvel Studios recently updated its theatrical release calendar, keeping Blade on the 2025 calendar while removing an untitled 2026 project. The Disney calendar update includes claiming 11 dates in 2027 across its brand of studios, including Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Animation. As far as title updates go, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is retitled Avengers: Doomsday, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* titles were also updated. These announcements were already made back during SDCC. Thunderbolts* premieres May 2, 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens July 25, 2025, and Avengers: Doomsday opens May 1, 2026.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

