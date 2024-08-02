Marvel 2026 Movie Removed From Release Calendar, Blade Still Slated for 2025

Marvel Studios has updated its theatrical release calendar, keeping Blade on the 2025 calendar while removing an untitled 2026 project. The studio behind the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine wowed the San Diego Comic-Con crowd Saturday night with a slew of announcements, with the biggest being Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo helming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. But during Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s rundown of its 2025 films, there was no mention of Blade, which will star Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker. That left fans to speculate on the status of a Blade movie, but today’s announcement by Disney sheds some new light on what is coming in the future.

The Disney calendar update includes claiming 11 dates in 2027 across its brand of studios, including Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Animation. As far as title updates go, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is retitled Avengers: Doomsday, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* titles were also updated. These announcements were already made back during SDCC. Thunderbolts* premieres May 2, 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens July 25, 2025, and Avengers: Doomsday opens May 1, 2026.

A Marvel movie scheduled for July 24, 2026, is no longer listed on Disney’s schedule. The move follows Disney CEO Bob Iger’s edict to pull back on the number of Marvel movies released each year, keeping its output to two or three. The dates for two other untitled Marvel films are February 13, 2026, and November 6, 2026.

Blade movie remains on Marvel’s 2025 calendar

Even though Kevin Feige made no mention of Blade during Marvel Studios’ rundown of 2025 movies at SDCC, the film still has its November 7, 2025 release date. Blade was announced back at Marvel’s Hall H panel in 2019, with Mahershala Ali walking on stage to dawn a Blade baseball cap. The movie has seen several directors and writers join and leave the project, leaving its status in doubt.

You can see the entire Disney release calendar for 2024 and beyond below:

“A REAL PAIN” (Searchlight) previously dated on 10/18/24 moves to 11/1/24 (Limited)

“THUNDERBOLTS*” is the updated title of “THUNDERBOLTS” dated on 5/2/25

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 3/7/25 is removed from schedule

“THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS” is the updated title of “THE FANTASTIC FOUR” dated on 7/25/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/8/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/12/25

“AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY” is the updated title of “AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY” dated on 5/1/26

UNTITLED MARVEL previously dated on 7/24/26 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 8/14/26 moves to 8/7/26

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 9/18/26 moves to 9/11/26

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 2/12/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 3/5/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 4/2/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 5/28/27

UNTITLED PIXAR is now dated on 6/18/27

UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 7/23/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/6/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/17/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 10/8/27

UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 11/5/27

UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION is now dated on 11/24/27

Photo credit Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney