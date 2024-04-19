Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Releasing Marvel-Themed Bottles

Deadpool & Wolverine is heading to theaters this summer, and fans can expect some exciting Marvel-themed products in honor of the film's release. It was announced today that Ryan Reynolds' Aviation American Gin is releasing six specialty bottles to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of the Deadpool threequel. The limited-edition Aviation bottles are expected to hit the shelves this summer, just in time for the film's debut.

"🎵When you wish upon a bar🎵 Limited Edition @aviationgin bottles in six custom @DeadpoolMovie variants coming soon," Reynolds shared on Instagram earlier today. You can check out the post below:

You can read the official description of the limited-edition Aviation bottles here: "Encased in sleek black glass and accented with red custom strip stamps and metallic details, these bottles are the ultimate collector's item for fans of both the movie and spirit. Offering a nod to the iconic character, each bottle variant showcases one of six distinctive Deadpool icons. The limited-edition bottles are filled with the same perfectly crisp, smooth Aviation American Gin fans know and love."

You can learn more about the product here.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.