Logan has clawed his way back from the grave. Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds unsheathed a new look at Deadpool & Wolverine with the official poster, plus a sepia-toned video teasing a Monday trailer drop. "Eventually, you're gonna hang up the claws, and it's gonna make a lot of people very sad," Reynolds' Wade Wilson says in the video over footage from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and Logan. "But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. And when he does, say 'yes.'"

"I've always wanted to ride with you, Log," the Merc With a Mouth adds as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, wearing his classic blue and yellow costume, steps into frame. "Deadpool and Wolverine." Watch the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer announcement and see the one sheet below.

The long-awaited Deadpool sequel marks Jackman's return to his iconic X-Men role for the first time since 2017's Logan, which ended with the metal-clawed mutant — suffering from adamantium poisoning and a failing mutant healing factor — succumbing to his wounds and dying after saving his daughter, Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen).

"It's been fun," Reynolds told ET Canada last year of coaxing Jackman out of superhero retirement."He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped [trying to recruit Jackman]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years.

"I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready," Reynolds added. "I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Jackman was adamant that his days as Wolverine were over with his swanswong Logan, but the actor regretted exiting the X-Verse just after Reynolds revivified it with 2016's R-rated Deadpool.

"I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that, that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'... And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it," Jackman explained in a 2022 interview. "I rang Ryan just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds isn't outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?'"

He continued: "I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine — starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, and Peggy as Dogpool — is in theaters July 26.