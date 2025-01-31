Den of Thieves 3 Officially Confirmed (But Who Will Return for the Sequel?)

Just a few weeks after Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opened in theaters, it’s been confirmed that Den of Thieves 3 is in the works. According to Variety, the plan is for franchise stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. to headline the next installment, reprising their roles of Nick O’Brien and Donnie Wilson, respectively. Christian Gudegast, who wrote and directed the first two films, is said to be “in talks” to write and helm Den of Thieves 3. As of this writing, no plot details are available, and it’s unknown when Den of Thieves 3 would begin production.

The Den of Thieves franchise kicked off with the release of the original film back in 2018. Despite earning mixed reviews, it was a commercial success, grossing $80.5 million worldwide against a $30 million production budget. Den of Thieves 2 released earlier this month, winning its opening weekend with a $15 million domestic debut. Currently, the film has grossed $41.8 million globally.

Prior to the premiere of Den of Thieves 2, Butler and Jackson commented on the possibility of another sequel. Neither actor seemed ready to move on from the franchise. Butler told ComicBook.com, “We’re just getting started,” when asked if Den of Thieves 2 was the end. “We can’t let the fire go out when we’re our hottest,” Jackson added. “As long as we keep leaving them open at the end, it’s all about the public and their support.”

Lionsgate’s desire to continue the franchise is understandable. Butler and Jackson have had great on-screen chemistry with each other, an element Den of Thieves 2 taps into by shaking up the formula. Rather than being on opposing sides, Nick and Donnie work together in the sequel, establishing a friendship that parallels the one the actors have in real life. While the Den of Thieves movies have never been critical darlings, it would still be entertaining to see Butler and Jackson team up again for another daring heist. Den of Thieves has also proven to be a reliable property for Lionsgate, carving out a nice place for itself in that mid-January window. While January can be a box office dumping ground, the Den of Thieves films are solid enough draws for action fans.

With Butler and Jackson enthused to return for Den of Thieves 3, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the sequel to get off the ground. Seven years separated the debuts of the first two installments, which is a bit larger of a gap when compared to similar franchises (for instance, Butler’s Has Fallen films were released three years apart). Ideally, it won’t take as long for Den of Thieves 3 to come together and audiences will see Nick and Donnie reunited soon.