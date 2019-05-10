Detective Pikachu Friday Box Office Projected To Beat Avengers Endgame

The summer movie season is in full swing! With that being said, a lot of movies are going to have to really go the distance when they try to compete with the monolith of money making that is Avengers: Endgame. Enter Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. The initial live action Hollywood version of the world of Pokemon is slated to make some serious money, even going so far as to be predicted to defeat the Avengers worse than Thanos could in today’s, Friday’s, box office.

Deadline is predicting that Detective Pikachu is looking to make $20 million USD for Friday’s box office with the following quote:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Legendary/Warner Bros’ Pokémon Detective Pikachu is looking to beat Avengers: Endgame on Friday, $20 million to $18 million. That said, Endgame will take the weekend with an estimated $70 million at 4,662 theaters, off 53% from a week ago, for a running total of $730.4M.”

Avengers: Endgame has already beaten Titanic in terms of the amount of money its made worldwide, with the MCU film closely closing in on James Cameron’s Avatar to be the biggest movie in history. Detective Pikachu does not appear to come close to breaking any major records when it comes to overall box office, but it comes about as close as any other movie to knocking Avengers: Endgame from its throne. This weekend, Avengers: Endgame is looking to take $70 million USD for its third weekend while Detective Pikachu is projected to make around $53 million USD.

There’s a certain irony to be found that the closest to dethrone the movie that “ends a franchise” is one which starts a new franchise on its own. It’s clear that Detective Pikachu is going to be the impetus for a new series of Pokemon films coming from Warner Bros Pictures, and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe will still keep chugging along with the likes of Spider-Man: Far From Home, there is certainly some competition coming down the pike from this new universe.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters now! The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!