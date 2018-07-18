‘Die Hard’ Blu-ray Box Set With a Nakatomi Plaza Replica Gets a Prime Day Sale

Die Hard has been in the news quite a bit lately. For one thing, the film just turned 30 on July 15th. Then there’s Dwayne Johnson’s recent film Skyscraper which clearly took more than a little inspiration from Die Hard. Bruce Willis also declared that “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie” during his Comedy Central roast. We’re going to assume he was joking because a Comedy Central roast is all about jokes, and Die Hard is most definitely a Christmas movie. I mean, it even has its own Christmas book – case closed.

However, one thing that most of us can agree on is that Die Hard is among the greatest action movies ever made. That having been said, you might be interested in picking up the Nakatomi Plaza: Die Hard Collection on Blu-ray which is on sale right here on Amazon for Prime Day for only $71.99. That’s just a shade off an all time low that happened around the holidays several years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set includes all five Die Hard films, even though you probably only care about the first three. It also includes a sweet limited edition scale model of Nakatomi Plaza, a bonus disc that’s “locked and loaded with in-depth featurettes”, five collectible villain cards, and a 32-page behind-the-scenes booklet.

Keep in mind that a 4K UHD edition of the original Die Hard was released back in May for the 30th anniversary. You can grab that here for $19.90 if you prefer.

Another film that would be high on the list of the greatest action movies of all-time is Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and it has it’s own fancy special edition Blu-ray set. Unfortunately, the Endoarm 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition has had a long and frustrating road to retail. Perhaps you are one of those fans that pre-ordered this limited edition release on Amazon last year, only to have your hopes and dreams crushed when Amazon cancelled it. Well dry those tears and open up those wallets because the pre-order is back on!

You can secure one of only 6000 Terminator 2: Judgement Day Endoarm 4K UHD collector’s edition units that will be made available in the US right here for $174.99. That’s expensive, but collectors have been clamoring for this release for over a year. Here’s what’s included:

Life-sized EndoArm encased in hard acrylic dome on an uniquely number stand including James Cameron’s signature

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the theatrical film

New Blu-ray disc fully loaded with special features

Brand-new 55-minute documentary featuring James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edward Furlong, and more

Deleted scenes with audio commentary

3 versions of the film

2 commentaries and more!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.