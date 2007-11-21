Disenchanted Gets Official Disney+ Poster

D23 Expo has been an absolute treat for movie fans, delivering new looks at some highly-anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters and to Disney+. One of the most hyped projects might be Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007's live-action fairytale Enchanted. The film debuted its first teaser trailer during Walt Disney Studios' D23 presentation on Friday, and it also unveiled an epic poster alongside it. You can check it out below.

Disenchanted will return to the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), the animated princess who found her way into the live-action world of New York City. While plot details are essentially unknown, we do know that Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are also returning for the film. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays have all been cast as the film's villains, and Gabriella Baldacchino has been cast as the older version of Morgan Philip, the daughter of Dempsey's character from the original film.

"I've been talking to director [Adam Shankman]," Dempsey explained in a recent interview. "The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

"Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey added. "It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie."

Are you excited for Disenchanted to make its debut on Disney+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disenchanted is set to arrive on Disney+ on November 24th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.