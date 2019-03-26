New Poster for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Teases a Whole New World

Disney’s live-action Aladdin is flying into theaters in just a couple of months, taking fans on a journey back to Agrabah for a new take on the classic animated adventure. While there will be a fresh voice and style to this retelling, it’s going to be chock full of the beloved iconography from the original movie, including the ever-popular magic carpet ride and a rendition of “A Whole New World.”

That scene between Aladdin and Jasmine is one of the most memorable from the original film, and the song remains one of the most recognizable Disney numbers to-date. While the first teasers for Aladdin didn’t include anything from Magic Carpet Ride, Disney is finally starting to use that nostalgia to its advantage. The newest trailer for the film included a sound bite from the song, as well as a quick shot of Aladdin and Jasmine flying on the carpet, and now the new poster is taking it even further.

The Japanese Aladdin poster surfaced online Monday, and it puts the film’s most iconic scene front and center. Mena Massoud’s Aladdin and Naomi Scott’s Jasmine are right in the middle of the new image, soaring together on the magic carpet with the moon directly behind them. Genie, played in this iteration by Will Smith, is below the couple, helping provide the magic to make everything run smoothly. Take a look at the poster below!

Just as the trailer indicated, the classic Aladdin songs will be a major part of the upcoming film. In a recent interview, director Guy Ritchie said that songs like “A Whole New World” and “Friend Like Me” were woven into the fabric of his version of the story.

“Clearly people are very attached to the original songs and clearly that’s part of the DNA, so we didn’t really want to stray from the original stuff, just an embellishment with a couple of new tracks,” Ritchie said.

Disney’s Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

