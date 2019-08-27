Disney Issues Statement on Disney+ Deal Impacting D23 Website

Earlier today, Disney launched a new offer exclusively available through its D23 Fan Club that’d allow fans pre-order three years of the company’s upcoming streaming platform Disney+ for a discounted rate. In fact, the deal ends up getting you $33 off your annual subscription, which means you’d end paying under $4 per month with the limited time offer. Needless to say, fans quickly swamped the D23 site to take full advantage of the discount, eventually leading the fan club site to crash.

In a statement from Disney obtained by ComicBook.com, the company says a massive influx of users has been causing intermittent outages throughout the day. “We are aware of an issue impacting access to the Disney’s D23 Fan Club website due to the heavy volume of traffic that the site is experiencing,” a Disney spokesperson tells us. “We are working to quickly resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.”

As of this writing, it appears the site is back live and fully functional. Another source tells ComicBook.com the technologies used to host the D23 fansite are completely separate from those powering Disney+, suggesting the House of Mouse is fully expecting a huge debut come November.

The new deal is available to all D23 members, even though who subscribe at the free level. To sign up for the offer, here’s a step by step process:

If you don’t have a D23 Account, create a free one

Log into your account

Find the “Exclusive Offer” on your account information page (it may take up to 36 hours to appear)

Redeem your plan, pay for it, and you’re done

Disney+ will be home to many items from the Disney Vault, eventually including all Disney properties. The streaming platform will also be home to completely original content, such as Lady and the Tramp and High School Musical remakes in addition to LucasFilms’ The Mandalorian. The service while also be home to a whole host of series from Marvel Studios including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If…?, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

Disney+ is set for launch November 12th.