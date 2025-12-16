Disney Developing a Live-Action Spinoff of Beauty and the Beast, But Don’t Expect the Same Actor to Return

Disney’s live-action remakes continue to be powerhouses at the box office, with the most recent adaptation of Lilo & Stitch joining the $1 billion club. While some obviously haven’t hit as Disney hoped, there are still several that have entered the coveted billion-dollar territory. One such film is the live-action Beauty and the Beast, and now Disney is developing a spinoff from the film, but there is one actor who isn’t returning for it.

A new report from Variety has revealed that Disney is developing a live-action spinoff of Beauty and the Beast, and it will be focused on the egotistical antagonist Gaston. That’s going to be an exciting development for fans of the film, which starred Luke Evans in the role of Gaston, but there’s some bad news there, as the report states that Evans isn’t expected to reprise the role for the spinoff.

Disney Will Hunt For A New Gaston (And A New Take On The Character)

Instead, the studio is planning to deliver a fresh take on the character with a new person in the role. That would suggest that this won’t be tied to the previous live-action Beauty and the Beast and more of a standalone story, but that’s not necessarily the case. It will be interesting to see what that new take entails though, as Gaston is one of those characters that’s not changed much from version to version.

Could we see a Gaston that’s not as self-absorbed? That seems unlikely, but perhaps we could see a Gaston who is more charming and personable than the versions we’ve seen before. Gaston has always seen himself as charming, but Belle has proven that to be mostly a thin facade, so maybe it’s time to bring the character a bit closer to the person he thinks he actually is. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Details surrounding the plot haven’t been revealed yet, but we do know that the film will be written by David Callaham (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). That said, the film doesn’t have a director attached yet, and no one has been mentioned as far as possibilities to play Gaston.

It’s honestly surprising that Disney hasn’t returned to Beauty and the Beast sooner after the immense success of the live-action adaptation. Beauty and the Beast released in 2017, was still relatively early in Disney’s trend of live-action remakes. It would go on to bring in over $1.2 billion at the box office, and currently sits as the second top earner amongst all of Disney’s live-action remakes, second only to The Lion King.

The film also boasts a strong Rotten Tomatoes score, with 71% amongst critics and 80% with audiences. Since then, Disney has brought other classics to the big screen like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Lilo & Stitch, and more are on the way, with Tangled, Moana, and Lilo & Stitch 2 all in various stages of development, just to name a few.

Beauty and the Beast (live-action) is available to stream on Disney+.

