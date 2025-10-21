Disney Just Released a Twisted New Version of Its 34-Year-Old Animated Classic

Disney’s catalog of animated classics is second to none, especially when you’re narrowing the focus to its classic 2D animated films. Across all genres, Disney has delivered some truly iconic films, including Aladdin, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and 101 Dalmatians, just to name a few. Now Disney has taken one of its most iconic animated classics and created a new, much more twisted version, and the best news is that you can dive into that twisted new world right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney and Webtoon have teamed up to reimagine one of the best animated films in Disney’s catalog, and that would be Beauty and the Beast. The new twisted version of the story is titled Disney As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale, and is an adaptation written by Beatrice Bassoli and Francesca Siviero, with artwork by Chiara Bracale and Rossella Gentile (via Collider). If you assumed this would just be a slightly darker version of the story though, you’d be quite wrong, as this new version takes some pretty serious (and brutal) swings.

Version 1.0.0

Disney As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale begins much like the Disney original, with an egotistical Prince who mocks a person approaching his castle, with that person turning out to be a powerful enchantress. After being turned into a beast who needs to seek love, Belle ends up at the castle much like the original story, but then things take a major turn that many won’t expect.

The original animated movie didn’t include much talk of Belle’s mother, and though the live-action adaptation addresses Belle’s mother in a bigger way, she still didn’t play a huge part in the present-day story. That’s all changed in A Twisted Tale, as the story teases that Belle can’t actually remember much of her mother, and that’s because Belle’s mother is revealed to be the enchantress who turned the Prince into the Beast.

That sets them off on an adventure to figure out how everything connects, while The Beast still has to find love and someone who reciprocates that love to avoid being a beast forever. It’s a unique spin on a beloved classic, and with that big reveal, it changes one of the foundational aspects of Belle and Beast’s dynamic. You can check out the official description below.

“Clever and imaginative, Belle longs to escape her provincial town to find adventure. Only, Belle’s father won’t leave. He’s waiting for her mother to return— a mother Belle can’t remember. But when Belle’s father is taken prisoner by a terrifying Beast, she offers to take his place to save his life. Belle finds the Beast’s enchanted rose, and when she touches it, images flood her mind with memories of the mother she believed she would never see again. Shocked and confused, Belle and the Beast must work together to unravel a dark mystery about their families.”

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are now available on Webtoon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!