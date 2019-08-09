These Are the Fox Films Disney Will Likely Release in 2020 and Beyond

Disney has already proven itself to be an absolute behemoth at the box office, releasing several films each year that find their way into box office record books. With Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the House of Mouse was already controlling the box office release schedule before the acquisition of Fox. Now, Disney has a horde of movies on the way over the next couple of years.

After the purchase of Fox, Disney quietly axed several projects in various stages of development. That said, when Disney announced its slate of upcoming films through 2021, it kept quite a few of Fox’s projects, especially those that were dated for 2020.

Unless changes are made over the next year or so (which is a totally realistic possibility), Disney will release nine Fox movies in 2020, and then a few more after that.

Here are the Fox films that are still on Disney’s schedule beyond 2019:

Underwater (2020)

The first Fox movie arriving from Disney in 2020 is Underwater, a film about underwater researchers who have to escape danger when an earthquake destroys their lab. Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, and Vincent Cassel star in Underwater, and it’s due to come out on January 10, 2020.

The King’s Man (2020)

After two main movies in Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman franchise, the director is ready to turn back the clock and deliver a glimpse into the organization’s mysterious past. The King’s Man shows the origins of the Kingsman, so it won’t include characters like Eggsy or Harry.

The King’s Man will hit theaters on February 14, 2020 and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Daniel Bruhl, Matthew Goode, Stanley Tucci, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Call of the Wild (2020)

Jack London’s beloved novel comes to life in Fox’s adaptation of Call of the Wild, directed by Chris Sanders and written by Michael Green. Harrison Ford stars alongside Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, and Jean Louisa Kelly.

Call of the Wild hits theaters on February 21, 2020.

The New Mutants (2020)

The final Marvel movie from Fox has been sitting on a shelf for some time, having its release date pushed back multiple times over the course of the past two years. When Disney finally took control of the project, it placed its release in 2020, squashing rumors of a potential Hulu roll out.

For now, as long as no more trouble befalls The New Mutants, it will arrive in theaters on April 3, 2020, nearly two years after its original release date.

Free Guy (2020)

Disney is clearly confident in the star power of action-comedy Free Guy, placing it right in the heart of the summer. The movie tells the story of an ordinary bank teller who realizes he’s living in a video game. Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Channing Tatum, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. Stranger Things director Shawn Levy will helm the film.

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3, 2020.

Bob’s Burgers (2020)

Yes, Fox is making a feature-length Bob’s Burgers movie, featuring all of the beloved characters from the hit animated series. It’s been in the works for a while, but the musical comedy will finally arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020.

Death on the Nile (2020)

While Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express didn’t exactly light the box office on fire, it did more than well enough to earn a sequel order. Branagh will return to direct and star in Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. This time around, he’s joined by Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, and Annette Bening.

Death on the Nile arrives on October 9, 2020.

Ron’s Gone Wrong (2020)

Ron’s Gone Wrong is one movie that few have probably heard of, but it marks the first animated film from Locksmith Animation, a UK-based studio that signed a deal with Fox back in 2017. The film takes place in a world where robots and children are best friends, but one small boy has a bot that isn’t working as he’s supposed to.

As of now, Ron’s Gone Wrong is set to hit theaters on November 6, 2020.

West Side Story (2020)

Starting in 2021, Disney will be alternating Star Wars and Avatar films at Christmas. However, in 2020, the studio will put out the live-action origin of Cruella de vil, starring Emma Stone, and Stephen Spielberg’s new take on West Side Story. Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose star as Tony and Anita.

West Side Story hits theaters on December 18, 2020.

Nimona (2021)

Nimona is based on a 2012 web comic-turned-graphic novel of the same name and has been in production at Fox for some time. It was originally slated for released in 2020 but Disney pushed it back by more than a year. It’s now scheduled to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

Avatar Sequels (2021-27)

Fox went all in on Avatar when James Cameron said that he wanted to make some more. However, instead of just ordering one more movie, the studio ordered four.

Yes, there are supposed to be five Avatar films when all is said and done, and Disney’s plan is to release them every other year at Christmas, beginning with Avatar 2 on December 17, 2021.

The Avatar saga will eventually end on December 17, 2027.