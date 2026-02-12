Tubi Just Added One of the Best Teen Comedies Since Superbad

Nearly 20 years after its release, Superbad remains the pinnacle of teen comedies. The Jonah Hill and Michael Cera-starring 2007 coming-of-age comedy’s raunchy, quotable humor paired with a genuinely heartfelt story about the anxiety of growing up made it an instant classic that only a handful of others have ever come close to touching in the two decades since. Among them is a 2023 comedy that just started streaming for free on Tubi.

That movie is Bottoms, and it should definitely be on your watchlist after it arrived on Tubi on February 1st. The Emma Seligman-directed film stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as unpopular best friends in their senior year of high school who, in a last-ditch effort to lose their virginity, start a high school self-defense class to meet girls. What they aren’t ready for is the absolute primal chaos that ensues when they stoke jealousy from the football team and the club devolves into a brutal, violent, and chaotic fight club.

Bottoms Is an Unapologetically Raunchy Take on the Teen Comedy Genre

If you’re looking for a movie that will scratch the itch of Superbad, then Bottoms is the movie for you. The movie successfully brought back the raunchy, character-driven comedy style with a Superbad-like plot framed through a queer, satirical lens. Just like Superbad, the movie centers around a loser dynamic and their absurd and desperate scheme to level up in the high school social hierarchy. It’s over-the-top and chaotic, and it doesn’t slack when it comes to its fast-paced, unhinged, and satirical take on high school life or raunchy, character-driven comedy. In Bottoms, the jokes are constant without ever feeling like too much or like they’re trying too hard, helping it land solidly as a modern cult classic.

The movie, which holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critic score and an 89% audience rating, is unhinged in the best way possible, and it won’t leave you disappointed. Outside of its brilliant satire and absurdist humor, the movie features some great chemistry between Sennott and Edebiri, who display perfect comedic timing and natural chemistry, and the rest of the supporting cast, including NFL player Marshawn Lynch’s performance as the disaffected teacher Mr. G, are hilarious standouts. Bottoms also earns points for its unapologetic queer representation that allows its characters to be messy, problematic, and selfish, as well as its endlessly quotable script.

Other Comedy Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi plans to keep viewers laughing all month long with a fresh lineup of downright hilarious comedy movies. Bottoms started streaming on the platform on February 1st alongside other comedy movies such as 13 Going on 30, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The House Bunny, The Longest Yard, The School of Rock, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, in addition to numerous others.

