Disney’s Frozen 2 Has Begun Test Screenings

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen II on Thursday had its first test screening, director Jennifer Lee reported on Twitter.

“Important screening tomorrow,” Lee tweeted Wednesday. “Break a leg F2; I love you.”

Lee, who now serves as chief creative officer for the Disney animation studio, returns as director alongside Frozen partner Chris Buck. In 2013, the duo steered the CG-animated hit to a cool $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Returning alongside Lee and Buck are sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), huggable snowman Olaf (Josh Gad), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and loyal reindeer Sven. Franchise newcomers to be welcomed to the fairytale kingdom of Arendelle are Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), who joined the film last summer in unknown roles.

“The big thing for us — and I’m being careful because I can’t give away anything. I’ll get in so much trouble. I think the big thing for me is; we weren’t going to do a sequel,” Lee told Slashfilm.

“Chris and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls. I didn’t do it from exactly [copying the original] because I can’t. And if we tried to do it that way, I think we would have something very hollow.”

The sequel follows the friends as they embark far beyond Arendelle on an epic and daring journey.

“So just like the first one, I approached it from the inside out, because I have to,” Lee said.

“So I hope — but in some ways, it gives it that inevitable feeling and yet surprise. ‘Oh, it’s going there!’ But yet it completely feels like that’s the journey they have. So that’s my hope.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios releases Frozen II November 22.

