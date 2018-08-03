Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Drawing Comparisons to ‘Jumanji’

The just-released first look at Disney’s Dwayne Johnson-led Jungle Cruise is drawing comparisons to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson’s other jungle-set adventure blockbuster.

Moviegoers got their first look at Johnson’s Frank and Emily Blunt’s Lily in a playful video released Tuesday commemorating the movie’s cruise into production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson’s charming old-school attire brings to mind Humphrey Bogart’s famed boat captain Charlie Allnut in 1951 classic film The African Queen, but some online commentators have pointed out Johnson’s beefy boat captain looks not too dissimilar from Smolder Bravestone — the burly-looking jungle adventurer Johnson portrayed in Sony’s massively successful Jumanji sequel.

With Jungle Cruise, “it’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film,” visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison told ComicBook.com. “It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma.”

The Fast and Furious and future Black Adam star is well-known for his leading man action roles — San Andreas, Rampage, Skyscraper — but a subset of Twitter users are drawing similarities to both Johnson’s Jumanji and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

As Witty As A Jungle Skipper

Good to see The Rock continuing the tradition of wearing the same shirt in every movie he does. This is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Cruise Rampage https://t.co/Bjpv5rrSFj — Manuel Faria (@ManuelDuarte24) July 31, 2018

Jungle Bungle

Looked at the Jungle Cruise announcement trailer and almost thought The Rock was a releasing promo for Jumanji. Yea this the part where all the movies begin to mesh together and cant tell one from the other. lol pic.twitter.com/xrS9Gf2xHR — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) August 1, 2018

‘Onboard,’ A Pun Worthy of the Jungle Cruise

*Disney receives script for Jungle Cruise*



“Alright guys, how the fuck can we get Dwayne The Rock Johnson in this here film? Anybody? What? He was just in Jumanji and it’s basically the same movie? Perfect! Make him like that guy and get him onboard!” — Avery Feyrer (@CoffeeBlack_910) August 1, 2018

Clever

You mean “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Cruise” https://t.co/hke9FpBsxO — B.D.P (@MiThWorld10) August 2, 2018

This Joke Is Going To Get Old

Dwayne Johnson is literally playing the same character over and over now.

I can’t wait to see Jumanji 2: The Jungle Cruise Mysterious Island Rampage. https://t.co/dQQuhc9llp — Nidavellir (@ucheobidi) July 31, 2018

Jungle Boogie

After Jumanji, Rampage and now jungle cruise I’m beginning to think @TheRock is stuck in the jungle. Should we send help or…? — Laura Mahaney (@mahanes31) August 1, 2018

The Rock is the Rock is the Rock

These are three separate movies pic.twitter.com/ZsqmhJx5vj — Fallah Bahh fan account (@FalconX9K) February 27, 2018

Jungle Cruise opens October 11, 2019. The untitled Jumanji 3 follows on December 13, 2019.