Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Drawing Comparisons to ‘Jumanji’

The just-released first look at Disney’s Dwayne Johnson-led Jungle Cruise is drawing comparisons to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson’s other jungle-set adventure blockbuster.

Moviegoers got their first look at Johnson’s Frank and Emily Blunt’s Lily in a playful video released Tuesday commemorating the movie’s cruise into production.

Johnson’s charming old-school attire brings to mind Humphrey Bogart’s famed boat captain Charlie Allnut in 1951 classic film The African Queen, but some online commentators have pointed out Johnson’s beefy boat captain looks not too dissimilar from Smolder Bravestone — the burly-looking jungle adventurer Johnson portrayed in Sony’s massively successful Jumanji sequel.

With Jungle Cruise, “it’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film,” visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison told ComicBook.com. “It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma.”

The Fast and Furious and future Black Adam star is well-known for his leading man action roles — San Andreas, Rampage, Skyscraper — but a subset of Twitter users are drawing similarities to both Johnson’s Jumanji and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Jungle Cruise opens October 11, 2019. The untitled Jumanji 3 follows on December 13, 2019.

