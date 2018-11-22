Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Poster Revealed

Disney must have wanted to make this a Thanksgiving to remember, as the House of Mouse unveiled a major surprise on Thursday: The debut trailer for the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King.

However, the buck didn’t stop with the trailer. In addition to the fabulous footage, Disney also revealed the film’s first poster, which will immediately strike nostalgia in the hearts of fans.

Take a look at the first poster for The Lion King below!

Jon Favreau will directs The Lion King, after successfully helming 2016’s smash-hit adaptation, The Jungle Book. Like his first live-action Disney film, Favreau’s Lion King will use CGI to bring an entirely animal cast to life in a realistic-looking format.

Donald Glover stars in the film as Simba, the orphaned lion cub who returns to Pride Rock to take his place as king. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will play Simba’s love interest, Nala, while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eicher are voicing Simba’s beloved companions Pumbaa and Timon.

Also lending their voices to The Lion King are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Check out Disney’s official synopsis for The Lion King here:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau‘s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.